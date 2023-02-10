All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

All of Us Are Dead is indeed a South Korean TV show about growing up, horror, and the zombie apocalypse. It is available to watch on Netflix. The show is modeled on a Manhwa and Webtoon by Joo Dong-Geun with the same name. The show was directed by Lee Jae-you as well as Kim Nam-su.

It is made by JTBC Studios as well as Kim Jong-hak Production under the name Film Monster. We Are All Dead Season 1 came out on Netflix on January 28, 2022. Within the first thirty days after it came out, more than 474,26 million hours of the K-series were watched around the world.

In a question and answer session with The Korea Herald, All of Us are Dead filmmaker Lee Jae-you said that he had “on purpose” left space in the show for a possible second season:

“Many new directions, settings, and scenes were made on purpose so that the story could go on for another season,” said Lee, talking about the hybrid undead we encounter in the second half of the show.

“If you think the first season was about how people survive, the next weather can be about how zombies survive.”

So, now that a second season is coming up, it’s time to get some school supplies, rack our brains, and tear through all the latest news about this bloodthirsty masterpiece.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 was announced on Netflix’s official Instagram account on June 6, 2022. But an official date for the release of All of Us Is Dead Season 2 has not been set yet.

Some reports say that the South Korean zombie apocalypse show All of Us Are Dead Season 2 would then likely come out in the last few months of 2023 or the first few months of 2024.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast

On the official list of cast members are:

Park Ji-hu seen as Nam On-jo

Yoon Chan-young saw as Lee Cheong-san

Cho Yi-Hyun plays Choi Nam-ra

Lomon is seen in the role of Lee Su-hook

Yoo In-soo plays Yoon Gwi-nam

Lee Yoo-mi plays Lee Na-Yeon

Kim Byung-chul plays Lee Byeong-chan

Lee Kyu-hyung saw in the role of Song Jae-ik

Jeon Bae-soo plays Nam So-ju

Im Jae-hyuk seen in the role of Yang Dae-su

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Trailer

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Plot

The first weather of us all Are Dead ended in a pretty clear way, but there’s still a lot of room for All Our Friends Have Died to go in terms of its story.

Nam-ra said at the end of the show that she is still “humble” and that she has been helping other people like her around the world. She goes back to being alone and leaves her friends, probably to join the community that other hobbies have made.

It’s not too far-fetched to think that the following season of All Our Mates Are Dead will be about the chambers, showing us how those who live and maybe delve a little deeper into the politicians why they were shunned and how they might fit into a world that’s starting to get better.

In an interview, the show’s director talked about what he desires season 2 of All Our Friends Seem to be Dead to be like, and it sounds like he desires to concentrate more on the zombies.

“Many directions, settings, and scenes were made on purpose to extend the story into a second season,” director Lee Jae-you told This same Korean Herald. “We even made a new race of zombies who are immune to disease and live forever.”

“If you think the first season was about how people survived, then the next weather can be about how zombies survived. I hope to give viewers more episodes.”

One of the most interesting things about All of Us Are Dead is how the story might go in the second season, if and if Netflix decides to keep making it.

One reason why the story of season 2 would be interesting would be that season 1 ended in a way that could be seen as leaving a lot of questions unanswered.

In season 1, humans saw how the martial regulation leader destroyed the whole town of Hyosan in a last-ditch effort to get rid of all the zombies and stop the disease from spreading to other cities.

In season 2, we’ll see that the whole town of Hyosan was blasted similarly. On the other side, the primary cast students were able to get out of the city first before the bombs went off.

Four months after being split up at the quarantine facility during the quarantine period, On-jo, Su-hook, Dae-su, Ha-ri, Mi-jin, and Hyo-Kyung met up with the survivors. When On-jo saw that there was a lamp on the building’s roof, they decided to go back up there.

As the survivors ran to the roof, they saw that Nam-ra, the student body president, still was alive, but in the form of a half-zombie, as they had thought.

She says that more people like her can’t go back to normal human society because they might be killed on glimpse if they do. She explains she is helping them out.