The anime based on the game Obey Me! It will be released in summer

On April 1 the official YouTube channel of the mobile game Obey Me! revealed that the franchise will have an animated adaptation that will be released in summer, later through his Twitter account the announcement was made again to make it clear that the news was not part of some joke of “April Fools’”And that this project is really planned, for this a special episode has also been published to celebrate the announcement.

The anime will feature the following cast:

Kazuya Yamashita como Lucifer

Hirotaka Kobayashi como Mammon

Satoshi Kada como Leviathan

Shinya Sumi como Satan

Miura Ayme as Asmodeus

Kyohei Yaguchi como Beelzebub

Satoshi Onishi como Belphego

Obey Me! from NTT Solmare Corporation It is part of a series of otome games and focuses on a woman who is chosen to be an exchange student at the school for demons RAD. there seven demons will wait for you, and each one has a different personality.

For now, we just have to wait for new updates to learn more about this project.