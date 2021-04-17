Akira’s manga receives a great art exhibition in New York

It is attributed to Akira having helped initiate the movement of the manga and the anime to the west, so it seems quite appropriate that it also serves as the beginning of the Philippe Labaune Gallery In New York.

That’s right, the Philippe Labaune Gallery kicks off with a tribute to Akira for its inaugural event. The city of New York It is a cultural mecca, from the fantastic Broadway shows to the best works of art.

With manga and anime finally reaching the top of western pop culture, Akira’s manga is now ready to take the stage as part of New York City offerings. The exhibition is not only here to pay tribute to groundbreaking anime, but also to feature works by the series’ original creator, Katsuhiro Otomo.

The Good for Health – Bad for Education: A Tribute to Otomo “Akira”

Featuring works from twenty-nine different international artists alongside Otomo’s works, the gallery is sure to be a hot spot and a must-see for anime and manga lovers alike. The Truth News He shares more details with you below.

When does the Akira show start in New York?

Titled Good for Health – Bad for Education: A Tribute to Otomo, the April 8 and will be in operation until May 8 2021, which means fans will only have one month to enjoy this art show.

Kalonji, Viktor Kalvachev, Nicolas Keramidas, Li-An, LRNZ, Dilraj Mann, Laureline Mattiussi, Hugues Micol, Giannis Milonogiannis, Marion Mousse, Katsuhiro Otomo, Paul Pope, Vincent Perriot, Sara Pichelli, Victor Santos, Olivier Vatine y Vince.

A range of different art styles adorn the gallery with one main common thread: the influence of Otomo’s original work on Akira. Philippe Labaune, who gives the gallery its name, is a comic and art collector long overdue, in the hopes that this event can help push the genre to a wider audience.

The work displayed on their website is absolutely stunning, but, as with most works of art, just seeing an image on the screen doesn’t do it justice. To truly appreciate the pieces and the hard work that went into creating them, one must experience them in person.

In addition to the increased recognition one can get from seeing them with their own eyes, anime fans will be able to enjoy the opportunity to see the art created by the same hands behind Akira. We remind you that you can watch the 1988 movie on Netflix.

