Ahiru no Sora, the creator lashes out against the producers of the anime: it's a battle of tweets

July 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Usually we see mangaka and anime production getting along well enough and being able to decide together on all the important issues. However sometimes it happens that there are really impossible choices to share and therefore the mangakas do not send them to say. This time it happened with Ahiru no Sora, at the center of a controversy.

Ahiru no Sora's mangaka, a basketball story that has been published for years in Weekly Shonen Magazine, had publicly shared its negative impression on the changes and artistic freedoms taken from the production of the anime in recent days. His tweet left no room for doubt: "I received a lot of private messages that made me think 'It's the Diomedea studio, so there's nothing we can do about it'. Part of me wanted to say it, but I couldn't because we were talking about my manga. If I caused discomfort to fans of that project, I apologize. I also apologize to people who are loyal readers of Ahiru no Sora. I think the direction taken by the anime is terrible and disappointing. I apologize again."

Last Friday, the answer had arrived of the official account of the anime of Ahiru no Sora who did not send them to tell the mangaka Takeshi Hinata, writing "You are the worst". The tweet was however canceled almost immediately, but not before the mangaka could keep it with a screen and also reply:"If you run away in the end, it's better if you don't do it from the start", referring to the cancellation of the offending tweet.

You can also find one of the scenes that sparked the controversy in the tweet below, where one of the characters had a flash of light in his eyes imitating that of Kuroko's Basket, but this is an element that Ahiru no Sora does not have.

In the past Hinata had already turned down some proposals to make an Ahiru no Sora anime but, as revealed in volume 39 of the manga, the two happened occasions had planned a final with the protagonist who played in the NBA. Ahiru no Sora is available on Crunchyroll and if you want to know more about the value of the anime don't miss the preview of our Salvatore Cardone.

