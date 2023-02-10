Aggretsuko Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has announced that season 5 of Aggretsuko will come out on February 16, 2023. This will be the last season of the show. When it did, the latest trailer showing whatever the characters are doing this season was also released. But even though Retsuko is the main focus of the new video, it looks like Haida gets just as much attention.

Here is the full trailer for Season 5. It starts with everyone asking about Haida. It also tells what’s going on now in his life. Not long afterward when, he needs to meet a new person named Shikabane. After that, Retsuko seems to be getting into politics.

The shy, 25-year-old Retsuko is back for the fourth and final season with new adventures as she goes about her daily life as just an office lady. She just got her finance degree and got a position as an accountant inside a trading company.

What Retsuko thought was the fulfillment of the dream to hope for a promising future would then soon turn into stressful adult years.

Retsuko's life will shortly be full of stress as she starts to deal with politicking, an overpowering boss, dating, a social life, and the general stress of becoming an adult.

The fifth season will start after the scene between Retsuko as well as Haida at the end of the fourth season. In the fifth season of Aggretsuko, Haida leaves his job as well as Retsuko runs for office, which is two very different things.

Aggretsuko’s season 4 did not disappoint fans, and now a lot of them can’t wait to see what happens in season 5 on Netflix.

In the funny workplace drama, Retsuko, this same red panda, makes people laugh out loud. The cartoon movie, which you can watch on Netflix, is great from start to finish, from her interactions with her less-than-ideal coworkers and boss to her singing death metal karaoke to let out all her anger.

Aggretsuko Season 5 Release Date

A Netflix announcement says that the fifth and last season of Aggretsuko would then start on February 16, 2023. A new trailer showing the next adventures of the characters was also released. Even though Retsuko is the main focus of the new movie, it looks like Haida also gets a lot of attention.

Aggretsuko Season 5 Cast

Even though we don’t know who will be in season 5, we can indeed be sure that the main cast will be back and play their roles again.

Kaolin as Retsuko Shingo Kato as Haida Komegumi Koeda, Rina Inoue as Tsinoda Souta Arai as Director Ton Komegumi Koiwasaki as Ms. Wasimi.

Aggretsuko Season 5 Plot

Retsuko has a unique way to keep her anger in check: she sings death metal. Every night after work, Retsuko goes to a karaoke club to sing loud metal songs and get rid of her stress. At the end of the fourth season, Tadano did take over as president of the rocket company, Haida quit her job, and Himuro quit as CEO.

Considering how things were at the end of 4, it’s easy to guess what could happen next. In the fourth season, the relationship between Retsuko and Haida gets worse as Retsuko, who likes to sing death metal karaoke, criticizes Haida harshly. This forces Haida to admit that she was involved in the scam that the gently spotted hyena was thought to have done.

In the comedy animated series, Retsuko, a humanoid red panda who is 25 years old and works in a Japanese trading firm, deals with the problems that young people face at work and in their personal lives. Retsuko goes to karaoke to get rid of her anger and stress.

Throughout the last four seasons, Retsuko has dealt with several problems and come out of them stronger. In the first three seasons, the show was mostly about Retsuko. In Season 4, however, it was more about her coworkers, who each had their problems.

“The ‘Aggretsuko’ series shows the everyday life of Retsuko, an office worker who sings death metal to deal with her frustrations to her boss, co-workers, and the world. In this season, Haida quits his job and his parents make him move out of the apartment they own. He then moves into an internet café.

Shikabane, who appears to have given up on everything, is one of the people he meets there. To save Haida, Retsuko decides to move in with him. Then, a strange man who claims he is a member of Nutrition comes to Retsuko to try to get her to vote for him.

I would have never thought that Hello Kitty, as well as metal, could go together so well. Retsuko is indeed a red panda who lives in a world where Sanrio mascots have grown up and become people. She is 25 and has never been married. This cute red panda is hired by a Japanese trading company to work in the accounting department.

She spends her days figuring out how to be a modern young adult woman. She has to deal with annoying co-workers and bosses who are too controlling. So, she has a little secret: each night, Retsuko goes to the karaoke bar and sings her own words to death metal songs to let out all her feelings.

Yes, she was crazy and cute, which is why she quickly won over fans all over the world. Many fans can understand why Retsuko is so angry, in particular when it comes to unfairness at work. But Retsuko keeps working for five years, as well as her misery causes a series of circumstances that mess up her coworker relationships and her life as a whole.

In season 4, the show’s main focus shifted to other characters who face their issues and problems. Haida got a lot of attention, even if he went through a hard season. This made Retsuko feel very sad. By the end of last season, they seem to be able to correct it a little bit, and season 5 should be Haida’s redemption arc.

A new character named Shikabane, who is an artist with many skills, will also be added. The preview again for the fifth season shows that the main character, Retsuko, has a new job in the government. This is in addition to the fact that she and Haida keep coming close to dating.