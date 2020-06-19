A Whisker Away: review of the new film by Mari Okada on Netflix

Share it:

If you are passionate about Japanese animation you almost certainly know, or have heard of it at least once, Mari Okada. Extremely prolific and active author in the industry since the early 2000s, Okada is a highly respected screenwriter and director, known for putting her signature on some very successful souls of the last decade as Ano hana, Lupine III – The woman called Fujiko Mine is Nagi no asukara, without forgetting the excellent Toradora!. One of the trademarks of his narrative style is the emphasis on the dramatic component and the tear-jerking stories, evident just in titles like Ano hana (probably his most famous work), which has found its consecration in the beautiful Maquia, the directorial debut of the writer and animated film highly appreciated by the public and critics.

Get up there Netflix as of June 18, 2020 Mari Okada's latest work as a screenwriter, Miyo – A feline love. Also known by the international title To Whisker Away, the work in question is a film animated by Studio Colorido (Penguin Highway, Burn the Witch) and directed by the director Junichi Sato teamed with Tomotaka Shibayama. Here is our opinion!

Change your life with a mask

Protagonist of To Whisker Away is Miyo Sasaki, high school student madly in love with her classmate Kento Hinode.

The two could not be more poles apart. Miyo is lively, cheerful, eccentric and also a little invasive, behavior linked in part to her family situation, as she is forced to live with her new stepmother after the divorce of her parents, and for this reason nicknamed Muge from his peers. Even Hinode, more quiet and introverted, experiences a similar condition and does not return Miyo's feelings, ignoring them. One day the girl meets a mysterious talking cat thanks to which she discovers the existence of a mask which, if worn, it allows her to transform herself into a tender white-haired kitten. Finding herself in front of this opportunity, the protagonist decides to exploit her feline aspect to be able to get closer to Hinode and spend more time with him. Things initially go very well, given that the boy becomes attached to his new pet starting to call him Taro, but Miyo soon finds himself dealing with the consequences of a too hasty choice that risks making her lose her humanity definitively.

Originally expected in Japanese cinemas from June 5, 2020 and postponed due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, to be later acquired by Netflix, A Whisker Away has attracted fans' attention since its announcement due to names involved in the project.

In addition to the Okada, we have a recently founded but very talented animation studio, which has made one of the most original and fun films of recent years (the aforementioned Penguin Highway), and especially the industry veteran Junichi Sato, to whom we owe historical works such as the first two seasons of the anime Sailor Moon is ARIA The Animation.

Not to mention the very interesting premises. Would you be willing to completely change your appearance and lifestyle in order to achieve happiness? And how important it is see things from a different perspective in order to better understand the feelings of others? These are some of the questions that the film tries to answer.

Unfortunately, on balance, To Whisker Away it is only a little more than enough product, unable to leave his mark due to many defects that obscure the few positive sides, preventing the work from reaching the heights where it was legitimate to hope given the staff who worked on it. Let's find out why.

A great wasted potential

In fact, it takes just a few minutes to understand that writing the film shows more than one problem, a feature that lasts for the entire duration.

Far from the glories reached in Maquia, the narration set by Okada does not manage to give the work a precise identity, and in several places one has the impression that its contents would have needed an entire television series to be developed properly. To Whisker Away is a sentimental themed film with an excellent balance between comedy and drama, but the same cannot be said of its more supernatural component. Trying to keep spoilers to a minimum, in the last half hour of film (out of almost an hour and 45 minutes in total) a sudden change of register which determines a fairly clear detachment from everything that comes first. This choice, which should have amazed the viewer on paper, turns out to be only cloying, and is somewhat paradoxical since it probably represents the best part of the entire film.

But also leaving aside this poorly managed balance between the two main elements of the film, To Whisker Away fails to engage because of one often confusing script, predictable and full of superficial passages.

The characters, instead of saving the situation, contribute to sinking it further because of their stereotyped and little depth characterization, with the exception of the two protagonists.

If, as far as Hinode is concerned, the result is all in all acceptable, the same cannot be said for the protagonist Miyo, who in many places appears only unnecessarily annoying and over the top without these characteristics being exploited well to create empathy and to underline its growth path during the film. Even in his case, the best moments are mainly in the final part, when the stakes are raised.

To Whisker Away it is not, after all, a bad job. It entertains discreetly and will satisfy lovers of cats and sentimental works, as long as they do not raise expectations too much, but the regret for a story that could have given so muchand, better, if developed properly with a more careful writing and a superior minutage.

An anonymous film

On a technical level, the work is distinguished by a very pleasant color palette and by well-made drawings and animations, not among the best ever on the recent scene (and not even at the level of the studio's previous work), but who do their homework without quality drops in the course of the film.

Even in this aspect, however To Whisker Away lack of personality, due to a anonymous character design which prevents the characters from standing out and does not support their characterization in any way, while the debt to the aesthetics of the Studio Ghibli in the final part, borrowed in an uninspired way and without a bite.

It was difficult to replicate the same, excellent result achieved in Penguin Highway, given the surreal and virtuous nature of the latter, but perhaps it was reasonable to expect something more from Studio Colorido.

We can do the same for the music, which represents a discreet accompaniment but nothing more, and for the Japanese voices, who see Mirai Shida as Miyo and Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in the great success Demon Slayer) in those of Hinode. Despite being spot on for their respective roles, the performance of both voice actors does not shine in a particular way.

Just like all the anime news that came on Netflix afterwards Beastars, Italian dubbing is currently absent for the well-known reasons related to the health emergency and the protection of the health of professionals. Since the situation in our country is slowly returning to normal, we cannot help but wonder how much longer we will have to wait for the Italian voices.