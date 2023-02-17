A Tourist’s Guide to Love Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On April 27, 2023, A Tourist’s Handbook to Love will make its Netflix debut. The movie, which stars Rachel Leigh Cook, will follow a travel agent as she makes her way to Vietnam to learn more about that country’s burgeoning tourism business.

This film seems to be made even more interesting by its unusual concept and the potential for an adventurous glimpse into one of the world’s most beautiful locations.

According to Netflix, “The movie centers on Rachel Leigh Cook’s character, a travel executive who, after an unforeseen split, chooses to accept a task to go incognito and study the tourism sector in Vietnam. As Sarah and her Vietnamese former tour guide, portrayed by Scott Ly, decide to divert the buses to explore love and life off the usual road, they discover adventure and romance along the way.”

The first foreign production to shoot in Vietnam following the epidemic, A Tourist’s Guide of Love, has its first looks available on Netflix as of right now. On April 27, the romantic movie will have its worldwide debut. It stars and is produced by Rachael Leigh Cook, and also stars Scott Ly, a Vietnamese-American actor, as well as well-known locals Distinguished Artists Lê Thin and Quinn Trc Trn.

A worldwide audience may see numerous beautiful locations in Vietnam via the first look photographs. The glistening Thu Bn river in Hi An, the venerable and magnificent M Sn sanctuary, the humming Bn Thành market, and a tranquil town inside the Hà Giang country are a few examples.

Because of Vietnam’s breathtaking beauty and varied geography, I believe the film must be set in a variety of locations “Cook adds. “The film and everyone who gets to view it benefits enormously from the topography’s wide variations.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Release Date

A Tourist’s Guide to Love debuts on Netflix on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET, so mark your calendar and set your alarm!

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Cast

The first cast member to be revealed for the movie was Rachael Leigh Cook. The whole cast has now been revealed. The whole cast is listed below, courtesy of Deadline:

Rachael Leigh Cook

Scott Ly

Thanh Truc

Le Thien

Ben Feldman

Missi Pyle

Jacqueline Correa

Nondumiso Tembe

Morgan Lynee Dudley

Andrew Barth Feldman

Glynn Sweet

Alexa Povah

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Plot

You romantic comedies, I can’t stop watching you! I simply can’t help myself, Because of [Vietnam’s] breathtaking scenery and diversified environment, I believe the film must be set in a variety of locations. The film and everyone who gets to view it benefits enormously from the topography’s wide variations.

In practically all American films set in Vietnam, the agony of war is discussed.

I felt it was incredibly necessary to share a tale regarding my current situation. one that was filled with celebration, excitement, and love. I wanted to alter the way people spoke about Vietnam and show it as a contemporary, prosperous nation with fascinating tales to share.

The streaming service also published several pictures from the movie, many of which show beautiful locations in Vietnam. A Tourist’s Guide To Love, written by Eirene Tran Donohue, and directed by Steven K. Tsuchida, is produced for Muse Entertainment by Rachael Leigh Cook and Joel S. Rice.

The Vietnamese-American author Eirene Tran Donohue stated in a statement about writing the screenplay that she believed it was crucial to portray a tale of contemporary living in Vietnam. “one that was filled with festivity, excitement, and love. I wanted to alter the way people spoke about Vietnam and show it as a modern, prosperous nation with fascinating tales to share “Added she.