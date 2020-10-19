A tender Ochako Uraraka shows herself to fans in this My Hero Academia themed cosplay

Fans are waiting spasmodically for it fifth season of My Hero Academia. The story of Izuku Midoriya has been going on for some time now and yet there are always new events on the horizon that promise sparks. While we wait for 2021, fans are re-watching the old scenes of My Hero Academia in order to mitigate the wait.

But to keep the fans busy, you also need the right cosplay and that’s why today we present one with a My Hero Academia theme. There protagonist of the image this time is Ochako Uraraka, the first female character presented among the main and also potential romantic interest of Deku.

The cosplayer Rionafae presented on her Instagram profile two photos with a cosplay in Uraraka which cumulatively exceeded 5000 likes. The girl decided to show off the more kawaii side of the My Hero Academia student. Wearing a sweatshirt that resembles the features of the Uraraka heroine costume, she focused a lot on face makeup or depicting an Uraraka a little ‘different in the third photo, particularly inspired by a fan art on the character.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for a scene in particular from My Hero Academia that will arrive with the fifth season while the characters are shown in a new key visual where they showcased the new hero costumes.