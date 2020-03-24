A spectacular female cosplay by Gaara del Deserto

Share it:

Among the many merits of the series of Naruto we have been able to create a host of truly memorable and unforgettable characters, so much so that after its conclusion we still find fans who pay homage to them, such as this cosplay by Gaara del Deserto.

Gaara's character is probably the most complex character of Naruto. Born as a bad character, an opponent of ours and tied to a plot to crush the Village of the Leaf, throughout history we learn about his very tragic past and witness an evolution of the character that brings him to the ranks of the good guys, so much so that Naruto himself feels very attached to him, coming to save him on one occasion during the attack Akatsuki. The cosplayer wikd_fury has created this female version of the character, which you can find at the bottom of the news. The girl also "staged" through computer graphics, the peculiar powers of Gaara based on the manipulation of the sand.

Cosplay that comes as exactly 3 years have passed since the end of the Naruto Shippuden anime. And, speaking of "anniversaries" we also point out the 12 years of the battle between Itachi and Sasuke, the clash that ended the long feud between the two Uchiha brothers. To close we leave you to the recommendations of Emanuela Pacotto Sakura's voice not to leave the house.