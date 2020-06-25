A promise of Italian football is fired from his club for the risqué photos he published with his girlfriend on social networks

Share it:

The footballer must return to Rome – @mirko_antonucci

The Italian player Mirko Antonucci ceased to be part of Vitória de Setúbal of the first division of Portugal, club in which he played 19 matches after arriving on loan from the inferiors of Roma.

Despite his good performance on the field, the Portuguese club decided to unilaterally cut with the footballer's contract after considering that he shared "risque images" with his girlfriend Ginevra Lambruschi, an influencer who has more than half a million followers.

The 21-year-old Roman promise, who has almost 88,000 followers on his Instagram account, was shown repeatedly with his girlfriend, but was a video on the social network "Tik Tok" after a loss against Boavista the one that caused the reaction of the Portuguese managers.

The influencer has more than half a million followers – @ mirko_antonucci

Antonucci apologized for Instagram – @mirko_antonucci

"The player must be a player at Vitória de Setúbal 24 hours a day, out of respect for the club, the fans and what it represents ”, assured the team's coach, the Spanish Julio Velázquez, during the press conference in which the termination of the player's contract was announced.

“Mirko Antonucci is no longer a player at Vitória. Your local club, Roma, was informed that the loan is ending now and that We no longer have the player, especially out of respect for the fans and the history of the club and for all those who work day by day to represent this team with the greatest responsibility and dignity, ”he added.

For his part, the soccer player, repentant and after promising to leave his social life on the sidelines, apologized the same way before being marginalized: “This message is to say that I am fully aware of the mistakes I have made. I would like to apologize to all those who have been offended: fans, club, coach, colleagues. I am going to leave the social networks and from now on you will only see me sweat the Vitoria de Setúbal sweater to the last drop ”.

The club announced the termination of the contract – @mirko_antonucci

Antonucci is 21 years old and is a young promise of soccer in Italy @mirko_antonucci

He played the last six consecutive games and scored a goal @mirko_antonucci

Apparently, the Portuguese club had been alerting Antonucci for his behavior since January until he finally made up his mind. The winger is one of the promises of Italian football and has already been part of the international team in the lower categories.

In the Vitoria de Setúbal participated in the last six games consecutively and starred in a goal. Now, you will have to pack your bags, leave for the Italian capital and see what the future holds for you.

