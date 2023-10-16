A.P. Bio Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Mike O’Brien’s ‘A.P. Bio’ is a sitcom about a Harvard philosophy professor named Jack Griffin who is assigned to teach advanced placement biology at his alma mater, Whitlock High School. Jack, seething with rage over Miles Leonard, his rival and the person he holds liable for the loss of his ideal job, uses his new students as a weapon.

The show premiered on NBC on February 1, 2018, but was canceled in May of this year, after only two seasons. However, the network changed its mind in July 2019 and renewed the series for a third season, but it will now air on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Critics were divided on the show’s first season, but they warmed up to it by the end of the season. Fans of the series must be curious about the show’s future after the publication of the fourth installment. Now, prepare to hear some news!

A.P. Bio Season 5 Release Date

Our stomachs hurt from laughing so hard throughout all four seasons of A.P. Bio. On February 1, 2018, the premiere of the first season aired. A wonderful relationship between students and a teacher was presented on the show. Fans of the comedy series loved it and couldn’t wait for Season 2. The show was canceled at Peacock, sadly.

The fourth season will be the last, and creator Mike O’Brien said he was “heartbroken” to make the announcement. That is to say, Season 5 is officially cancelled. But he adds that he feels incredibly lucky to be a part of this show’s incredible cast and staff. He’s relieved and appreciative that his audience stuck with him across the series. In 2021, on September 2nd, the series concluded.

A.P. Bio Season 5: Why was it canceled?

The fourth and last season of “A.P. Bio” premiered on September 2, 2021. Fans have nothing but praise for the show as it debuted on Peacock. The series’ latter two seasons each have eight episodes that run for 22 minutes.

Many viewers hoped that the show would return for a second season. It was not pleasant to hear the producers of the show plotting out the series’ future events. The demise was announced alongside the fourth season of the show. On December 6, 2021, showrunner Mike O’Brien revealed some very sad news to the audience. Later, the show’s producers confirmed the rumor.

There was widespread curiosity regarding the decision to cancel. The official announcement provided no confirmation of the cancellation, and while fans learned that Hester had been canceled, they were left in the dark as to the show’s demise.

An apparent factor in the decision to end a show’s run is viewership. The show’s cancellation was inevitable because the last season’s ratings fell short of expectations. Numerous television programs have ended with these same events. There is currently no official word about the show, but fans have plenty of speculation.

A.P. Bio Story

After Miles Leonard (Tom Bennett) steals Jack Griffin’s (Glenn Howerton) dream job as a Harvard philosophy professor, Griffin (Glenn Howerton) must return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, where he will teach AP biology at Whitlock High School and reside in the house his mother once owned. He tells his students up front that he won’t be covering biology with them.

He figures he can exact his revenge on Miles by using the honor roll students at his disposal. Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) is eager to show that he is still in charge and has a hard time controlling Jack. In season two, Jack employs his students to research what makes Toledo residents happy in order to write what he hopes will be a best-seller.

A.P. Bio Cast

Glenn Howerton as Dr. Jack Griffin

Lyric Lewis as Stef Duncan

Mary Sohn as Mary Wagner

Jean Villepique as Michelle Jones

Tom Bennett as Miles Leonard

Patton Oswalt as Principal Ralph Durbin

Paula Pell as Helen Demarcus

Jacob McCarthy as Devin

Tucker Albrizzi as Colin McConnell

Collette Wolfe as Meredith

Aparna Brielle as Sarika Sarkar

Nick Peine as Marcus Kasperak

Allisyn Snyder as Heather Wilmore

Eddie Leavy as Anthony Lewis

Charlie McCrackin as Coach Dick Novak

Jacob Houston as Victor Kozlowski

Spence Moore II as Dan Decker

Sari Arambulo as Grace

Marisa Baram as Marissa

David Neher as Dave Pugh

Brendan Jennings as Dale

Yuyao Deng as Yuyao

Patricia Belcher as Superintendent Bullard

Brad Morris as Keith

Elizabeth Alderfer as Lynette

A.P. Bio Season 5 Plot

Having lost his tenured position at Harvard, philosopher Jack Griffin (Howerton) moves back to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio to teach Advanced Placement (AP) Biology to high school students. Jack, a bright and acidic young man, tells the shocked students on the honor roll that he has no plans to teach them biology.

Instead, the tainted professor uses them to settle his personal scores with people like Miles (Tom Bennett), who is the academic rival of the protagonist. During the course of the series’ four seasons, Griffin’s kids learn valuable lessons and the formerly antisocial teacher learns to care about his high school students and the community.

Season 4 was difficult for Jack as he ended his relationship with Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer) and finally met his long-absent father (Bruce Campbell). Some of the students, however, were still having love difficulties while making an action web series called the wonderfully named “Janet Fist.” Season 5 of “A.P. Bio” should return to Netflix with more “Janet Fist” episodes the following year.

A.P. Bio Age Rating

The TV-14 rating for A.P. Bio indicates that the show has content that a lot of parents would deem inappropriate for their children under the age of 14. Parents are strongly advised to keep a closer eye on this program and to not let children under 14 watch it alone. Extreme provocative conversation, strong coarse language, extreme sexual circumstances, or extreme violence may be present in this program.