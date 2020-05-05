A Little Disappointment For Fans: “Hitman’s Bodyguard” Release Date Postponed To 2021!!

Share it:

It is a sure fact that fans and viewers will get a little disappointment with reading this news update. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2” or as you all know, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” movie was going to release in August 2020. But the production and filming of the movie can not be possible for the reason of Coronavirus outbreak. So the release date of this action movie was postponed to the year 2021.

The sequel of the 2017 movie, The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds with his buddy Samuel L. Jackson will have to wait. With Tom O’Conner and Patrick Hughes being back on the board, this movie is one of the most popularly awaited movies. Fans and viewers were not only expecting to watch the movie this year but also they had high hopes.

After watching the first part which did release 3 years ago, people have been waiting to watch the duo back on screen. We all have seen how Ryan Reynolds playing his significant role as a bodyguard Michael Bryce. He wants to repeat the debt to himself by safeguarding the furious and wicked Hitman namely Darius Kincaid. Samuel L. Jackson did play his role so well that fans have been encouraging his acting all over the social media.

Will Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 Movie Be Among Big Blockbusters?

As we know from the story plot, Michael (Ryan) will have to keep Darius (Jackson) alive in every possible way. But the upcoming part will trash several unbeatable situations where it will not be easy to protect Darius. So it will be surprising and entertaining how Michael will take crazy and unthinkable steps to save the day.

Both the talented actors will be back in the upcoming movie along with Salma Hayek, playing the role of Sonia. The story will be revolving around Europe with Bryce again involving in Darius and his wife, Sonia’s affairs. The movie is surely going to be the biggest blockbuster as it will have a double thrill, double excitement, and double action-comedy than the previous one. The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” Movie will be a must-watch for all the fans and followers of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

A Little Disappointment For Fans: "Hitman's Bodyguard" Release Date Postponed To 2021!!

