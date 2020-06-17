Entertainment

A giant meteorite lights up the skies of Australia, DC fans: "It's Green Lantern!"

June 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the night between Sunday 14 and Monday 15 June 2020, a giant green fireball it illuminated the skies of Australia, scaring its inhabitants a lot. The meteorite has fascinated and amazed millions of people all over the world, but it has also obviously triggered the hilarity of many DC Comics fans.

The videos, in fact, recorded mainly by citizens residing in the southeast of the island, seem to show the superhero's flight green Lantern, often portrayed similarly by the authors Martin Nodell and Bill Finger. The Weather Network, the Canadian-based site focused on weather phenomena, was one of the first to report the news, and as you can see at the bottom, fans did not miss the opportunity to joke around a bit.

Fortunately, the fireball passed at a safe distance from our planet and caused no damage whatsoever. According to astrophysicist Bill Tucker, the meteorite in question would be a fragment detached from a nearby rod, and the blue / green color should be given by the overheating of the iron-nickel parts caused by the enormous speed.

READ:  The Old Guard: Charlize Theron in action in the new cinecomic teaser

And what do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! Also to stay on the subject then, we remind you that Green Lantern has just turned 80 and that a special Volume was published in May.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.