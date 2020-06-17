A giant meteorite lights up the skies of Australia, DC fans: "It's Green Lantern!"

Share it:

In the night between Sunday 14 and Monday 15 June 2020, a giant green fireball it illuminated the skies of Australia, scaring its inhabitants a lot. The meteorite has fascinated and amazed millions of people all over the world, but it has also obviously triggered the hilarity of many DC Comics fans.

The videos, in fact, recorded mainly by citizens residing in the southeast of the island, seem to show the superhero's flight green Lantern, often portrayed similarly by the authors Martin Nodell and Bill Finger. The Weather Network, the Canadian-based site focused on weather phenomena, was one of the first to report the news, and as you can see at the bottom, fans did not miss the opportunity to joke around a bit.

Fortunately, the fireball passed at a safe distance from our planet and caused no damage whatsoever. According to astrophysicist Bill Tucker, the meteorite in question would be a fragment detached from a nearby rod, and the blue / green color should be given by the overheating of the iron-nickel parts caused by the enormous speed.

