A former Inter star advised Lautaro Martínez to reject Barcelona and join another powerful club in Europe

Inter want Lautaro Martínez to continue for at least one more season (Reuetrs)

Everything seems to indicate that the Argentine Lautaro Martinez He will be a Barcelona player. Although the signing has not been finalized, several European media indicate that there is already an agreement between the parties and that the footballer himself has been enthusiastic from the first moment with the idea of ​​sharing a front with Lionel Messi. However, some experts point out that this could be a mistake.

Wesley Sneijder, former Dutch footballer who won the Champions League with the Inter de Milan in 2010, he opined about what the great transfer of 2020 could be and announced that his recommendation for the South American striker interferes with his plans. Sure, the former tip made it clear in dialogue with Sportsmail that his past generates an impartial view of the matter: "I do not like Barcelona, ​​I played for Real Madrid".

"I recommend Real Madrid. I can only say to a player who is physically strong and mentally strong that he tries to play for Real Madrid, but only after many years at Inter ”, maintained the man who wore the white shirt between 2007 and 2009.

Beyond the advice of Sneijder, the Real Madrid He does not have the former Racing Club player on file, but his millions are saved for stars like the French Kylian Mbappé or Paul Pogba. For his part, Martinez He has the desire to play for Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi, with whom he shares a team in the Argentine team and so far this has not been possible due to the obstacles that the Inter.

Sneijder played two seasons at Real Madrid and then left for Inter Milan (Shutterstock)

This week, the sporting director of the Italian cast, Giuseppe Marotta, insisted: "On the part of Inter there is no will to sell Lautaro: he is young, he has a future and he is an important player for Conte. Although, of course, there is a clause … ". It is that his club aims to win the 2020/21 Champions League and that is why they want to retain the Argentine striker.

For his part, Sneijder made headlines these days when on the blog of the Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio acknowledged: "I could have become Messi or Ronaldo. I just didn't feel like it. " “Leo and Cristiano are different, they have made many sacrifices. And that's fine with me: my career, despite this, was incredible ”, considered the footballer who has a world runner-up (South Africa 2010), a Champions League (2009-10) and a league title in each of which he participated (Eredivisie, La Liga, Serie A and 2 in the Turkish Super League) ), among his honors.

During his two seasons in La Liga de España, a competition that Cristiano Ronaldo also passed through and which continues Lionel Messi, the Utrecht native played 52 games, scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists, while throughout his career there were 573 matches in which he participated, with a total number of 152 goals and 143 key passes.

