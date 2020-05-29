Share it:

A former colleague of Manu Ginobili in the NBA mourned the death of the African American who died after police abuse: "The video destroyed me, it was my twin brother" Stephen Jackson, former forward of the San Antonio Spurs, expressed his pain at the tragedy that culminated with the life of George Floyd, who was his best friend

A former colleague of Manu Ginobili in the NBA mourned the death of the African American who died after police abuse: "The video destroyed me, he was my twin brother"

