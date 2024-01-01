A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Part 2 of the animated series A Destructive God Sits Next To Me is available in Japanese. Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu is the name of the manga that laid the groundwork for the anime. The author of this popular manga is Arata Aki.

In 2020, the first episode of the series A Destructive God Sits Next to Me premiered. A single season of the show is now available to watch. Issued in 2013, Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu is a novel. So far, 12 volumes have been released. Media Factory is the publisher’s name for Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu.

Natsuki Takashahi wrote the script, while Atsushi Nigorikawa is in charge of directing the program. Screenplays for several popular manga series have been written by Natsuki. Furthermore, one of them is A Destructive God Sits Next To Me.

Read on to learn all there is to know about the show: who the characters are, how the narrative has developed when the next season will be available, and what to anticipate from it.

A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Season 2 Renewal Status

Since the first season ended, people have been wondering whether “A Destructive God Sits Next To Me” would be back for another round. A 6.65 average score on MyAnimeList belies the show’s respectable performance and generally good reviews. Another red flag is that there was no cliffhanger after the first season, which might indicate that the makers had other plans.

After the manga ended, however, things changed. After learning that there was plenty of material to work with, fans started demanding a second season. The passion of the audience plays a vital role in shaping the choices made by production companies. If interest keeps rising, Season 2 of “A Destructive God Sits Next To Me” may be in the works.

A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Season 2 Release Date

The renewal date is the only factor that will determine when the anime’s second season will be released. Season 2 of A Destructive God Sits Next To Me might debut in the second half of 2024 if the program is green-lit this year.

A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Story

One pivotal event from the past sets the stage for the series’ plot. It is said that Miguel is a deity of ruin. He found himself engrossed in a knight. The name of this knight was Sturmhurt. He apprehended Miguel and exercised his dominion over evil and darkness.

Sturmhurt was joined by another knight named Gestöber. Sturmhurt and Gestöber have been reborn at this same moment. Both Seri Koyuki and Kabuto Hanaduri have reincarnated. At the moment, they are both in the same class.

Even though Seri is terrified of what he remembers from his previous life, he does have some memories. Additionally, he makes an effort to avoid Kabuto. According to Kabuto, he has another identity. Miguel, a god of destruction, has this cultish side.

They are still in the dark about who they are, because they are both right. The central theme of the series is the characters’ struggles to navigate high school while dealing with supernatural issues and the question of whether or not they will discover their authentic selves.

A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Cast

Seri Koyuki Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama

Kabuto Hanatori Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai

Utsugi Tsukimiya Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura

Hibiki Kimiya Voiced by: Tsubasa Yonaga

Kimikage Mogami Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana

Shikimi Tokimune Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi

Kotoko Sumiso Voiced by: Ai Kayano

Suzuran Mogami Voiced by: Yoshiko Ikuta

Aitsu Voiced by: Toshiki Masuda

Homeroom Teacher Voiced by: Takayuki Kondō

Cerberus Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki

Gorio Voiced by: Takaya Kuroda

Chikako Voiced by: Yui Ogura

A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Season 2 Plot

March 28, 2020, was the airdate of the last episode of Season 1. There has been no word on when A Destructive God Sits Next To Me will return for a second season. Fans of A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, nevertheless, are eagerly anticipating Season 2 and have already begun to speculate about its narrative.

By the conclusion of the first season, it was clear that Seri was struggling through high school due to the constant harassment and bullying he endured at the hands of Kabuto and his cronies. Because of Kaburo’s out-of-character actions, Seri was concerned. As the last episode concludes, Seri embarks on a journey to plot her future beyond high school.

Seri may attend university in Season 2 of A Destructive God Sits Next to Me. He may be followed by Kabuto and his companions as well. Seri is said to have the ability to uncover their history. The deity of devastation will be let go if Kabuto is conquered. How Seri handles this scenario is something to see.

A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Season 1 Review

Boku no Tonari might be just up your alley if you like comedic works. The show’s ridiculous quips are sure to have people laughing. Drama and suspense are completely absent from this anime. Also, the show’s visual design is adorable and draws in viewers right away. Every one of the characters is passable and provides at least one humorous moment for the viewers.

Of the year’s most endearing programs, A Destructive God Sits Next To Me stands out. Thanks to its funny and touching story, it’s a hit. But there are some problems with the first episode as well.

The major reason for this is that Seri’s explanation is very aggravating to the viewers. Furthermore, some have a very specific comedic taste. The concert wasn’t a masterwork, but it was enjoyable and well-produced overall.

A Destructive God Sits Next To Me Season 2 Trailer

The second season trailer for A Destructive God Sits Next To Me has not been published yet. But if you want to see what the show’s distinctive plot and characters are like, you can always watch the season one trailer.

Conclusion

Season 2 of “A Destructive God Sits Next To Me” is still up in the air, but the show’s charming characters and distinctive style of comedy have made a lasting impression on viewers. The studio should listen to the fans’ demands for additional adventures in the unique world of this comedy jewel, full of laughter, as the need for a continuation continues to rise. Keep checking back for more information, and in the meantime, laugh your head off with the pilot!