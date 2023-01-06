65 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We didn’t know much about the movie 65, except that it was about an astronaut and was directed and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (the writing duo behind A Quiet Place). So, it was one of the new movies coming out in 2023 that humans couldn’t wait to find out more about.

With the help of the latest teaser, we now know that 65 is a science fiction thriller about an unlucky space traveler (Adam Driver) who crashes on an international planet 65 million years into the past, once dinosaurs roamed the Earth. With only one chance to get help, the two victims are flung into a deadly fight with the planet’s dangerous wildlife as they travel from across the planet in an epic battle to stay alive. Here is everything we know right now about the number 65.

Even without the voice memos, I have to say that 65, which is aimed by Scott Beck as well as Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, sounds very interesting. And I can’t believe I didn’t know about it before now, since pre-production began in September 2020.

Still, it’s not too to catch up. The movie doesn’t come out for a few more months, and, to be honest, there’s not much known about it yet. So, since the first trailer for 65 has come out, here’s a rundown of everything we know about it.

Adam Driver is aiming his gun at dinosaurs. In the teaser, we see a couple of the most renowned pterosaurs in Earth and movie history, like a huge hunter who could be a T-Rex as well as a narrower but just as dangerous velociraptor. Thank you, Jurassic Park, for giving me a degree in paleontology while I sat on my couch.

65 Release Date

We will not need to wait too long to see 65 in theatres, which is good. The trailer came out at the same time as the news that the movie would be in cinemas on March 17, 2023. The movie was supposed to come out on March 10 but was pushed back a week. Now, it’s going up against Shazam: Fury of a Gods. Will the year 65 stay true to our hopes? This spring, we’ll catch up.

65 Cast

Since Mills but also Koa is presumed to be the only ones to have survived the crash of their spaceship, the cast list isn’t very long. Adam Driver, who plays Mills, is the only other name connected to the project. Ariana Greenblatt, who plays Koa, and Chloe Coleman, whose role is still unknown, are both young actresses.

A small group of people, a dangerous environment, and hungry dinosaurs sound like the perfect ingredients for a scary movie. If you look at who’s behind the camera, your suspicion only gets stronger.

Scott Beck but also Bryan Woods, who are in the director’s chair, also created the plot and script for A Quiet Area, which was a very popular and successful horror movie produced by John Krasinski. Sam Raimi, who doesn’t need an introduction, is indeed the manufacturer, and he worked with Danny Elfman, a longtime friend, and collaborator, to write the rating for 65. As I said, things that make you rise out of your chair.

65 Trailer

On December 14, this same trailer for 65 came out. In it, we find out how Mills did end up on Earth by himself. We also see some of the dangerous dinosaurs he will fight in spring 2023, as well as the weapons he has at his disposal. See for yourself:

65 Plot

After their ship crashed into an unknown world, Mills together with the other survivors must find their way around a world full of dinosaurs and other dangerous prehistoric animals. The trailer makes it look like Mills’ ship crashed on prehistoric Earth about 65 million years ago, but it’s not clear how this caused this.

Part of what Beck and Woods have done to get the word out about their movie is to leave out some details on purpose. This is to create an air of mystery and intrigue. But it looks like the script has changed a lot in the decades since the proposal was first talked about. Back in 2020, the movie was billed as a horror thriller with a plot about an opioid addict who gets into a bad accident and is left with only a little girl as the only other survivor. He has to work with the girl to stay alive.

A more recent logline, on the other hand, just says that an astronaut crashes on a planet and “finds out that he’s not alone.” People who are expecting something like Interstellar may be disappointed, though. There has been a lot of talk on social media about how the astronaut’s problems will be caused by dinosaurs living just on the planet. Fans are waiting for the latest trailer to come out to find out for sure.