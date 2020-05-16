Are The Rumors Of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Marrying True? Find Out Here!!

Share it:

Well, it is sure that you must have heard by now that the One Direction singer Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting a baby. Yes, it is possible that after the couple gets the news of pregnancy, they might have given a thought about the future of their relationship. The social media platforms are currently swirling the rumors for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to marry one another. But fans and followers are really curious to know whether the rumors happen to be true or not.

The adorable couple, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been dating for the last 5 years. So it will not be wrong to tell you that they are on the verge of getting marries. Now, the duo is going to parents soon after this year will come to an end. Fans and supporters are calling Zayn and Gigi in short for ZIGI as their pair name. So everyone is currently expecting Zigi to move on to the next step and have a happily married life together. Undoubtedly, recent events make sure that the lovely couple is surely going to announce something big soon.

Apart from the pregnancy news fact, there is one more fact that confirms that Zayn and Gigi are going to become one soul. The news was not out until George Khalife, one of the leading jewelry designers did post the image of a bracelet. That bracelet is no ordinary as it is specially designed for the couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The bracelet that George did design for the couple happens to have third eye design. It is lovely as well as beautiful to imagine the bracelet that the pair will wear. The bracelet is a fact that forwards the duo Zigi one step closer to marriage.

Although neither Zayn Malik nor Gigi Hadid did officially announce about their marriage, fans are expecting it soon. Let us hope that the couple will soon reveal their next step in forwarding their relationship.

