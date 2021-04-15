5 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations group cosplays you need to see

Naruto He’s been on top of the anime world for the past few decades, but Boruto might soon catch up with his father. It is still up for debate whether the anime from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has managed to take Naruto’s place as the main ninja show, but the competition is closer than ever.

Boruto is more popular than Naruto?

The way Boruto has started to emerge in the cosplay world it is proof of the success of the new program. It’s true that Naruto is an anime classic, but your son is definitely ready to become one too. In fact, in terms of warming the hearts of fans, Boruto may have already surpassed his father.

Many cosplays focus on the way Naruto and Boruto’s relationship has limitless potential to touch the heartstrings of viewers. Then in Lto Truth News We share 5 group cosplay jobs that recreate the main families of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The sheer joy on display in this cosplay from xMiCaNx it is enough to warm the hearts of even the coldest readers. Not only that, all three cosplay costumes are very well done. From Hinata to Naruto, and even Boruto’s child cosplay, these cosplayers did an amazing job.

Boruto baby with Hinata and Naruto (Photo: WorldofCosplay)

The cosplayer behind this photo goes by the username Habanero and can be found at WorldofCosplay. This type of cosplay image is only possible due to the diversity of the cast of the Naruto franchise. Here we see the Yamanaka, Uzumaki and Uchiha families.

Yamanaka, Uzumaki and Uchiha families (Photo: WorldofCosplay)

If readers think that it is difficult to find a special moment in the home of Naruto, imagine how Himiwari feels every day. The cosplayer behind this Himiwari is called pmumpkinkarou en WorldofCosplay.

Familia Uzumaki (Foto: WorldofCosplay)

A cosplayer like kbt_ta1, which is able to show Boruto following in his father’s footsteps, is a welcome sight for Naruto who discarded his son before the young protagonist had a chance to live up to the expectations created by his father.

Naruto and Boruto Uzumaki (Photo: kbt_ta1 on Instagram)

The smile on Boruto’s face says it all in this picture. AilCf on DeviantArt he seems to have a complete understanding of Boruto’s character, and even takes this cosplay image a step further by digitally editing a promotional logo for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations movie.

Hinata, Boruto y Naruto (Foto: AilCf en DeviantArt)

