Jujutsu Kaisen releases anime soundtrack on vinyl and CD

Anime Limited announced that it will release the soundtrack or soundtrack original from Jujutsu Kaisen digitally in North America, Europe and Oceania as of April 21. The soundtrack will be available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music. Availability may vary depending on the territory.

El soundtrack del anime was created by Arisa Okehazama (banda sonora de The God of Highschool en Crunchyroll Originals), Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. Stone soundtrack) and Yoshimasa Terui (¿Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arreglo del ending 2).

The company Anime Limited will also release the Jujutsu Kaisen soundtrack on vinyl and CD in North America, Europe and Oceania in the fourth quarter of 2021. 60 tracks will be available to stream or download on the music platforms mentioned above and The Truth News will reveal more information to you in the future.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen online?

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered on October 2 and had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia while the anime aired in Japan. The streaming platform is also broadcasting dubbing in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Sunghoo Park (The God of High School) directed the anime in MAP study. Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Banana Fish, Vinland Saga) wrote and supervised the scripts. While Tadashi Hiramatsu (Yuri !!! on Ice, Parasyte) designed the characters. We remind you that the series won Anime of the Year at the 2021 Crunchyroll Awards.

Portada de Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Foto: Shueisha)

Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), is a new anime film for the franchise that will be released this winter. The feature film is based on the prequel to the manga created by Gege Akutami and will feature important characters that could arrive in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!