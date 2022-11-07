Best 3 Steps of How to Stop TinyTask

Automation has now taken a front seat and people are becoming heavily reliant on the same. But, you can’t always rely on automation tools and software to get you through your daily tasks, especially when tools like tinytaski.com are acquiring a reputation for being a virus.

Is it unsafe for your system? The answer is subjective and depends on where you have downloaded the software from. If you downloaded it from their official website, there’s not much you’d have to worry about.

However, if you ended up downloading it from a random website, you never know what they are wired with. So, our first recommendation would be to look out for an official website. That makes all the difference.

If you suspect that the TinyTask auto clicker you downloaded is a virus or suspicious, the following article will explore the top ways to stop and eliminate the software from your device for good.

What is TinyTask?

TinyTask is an auto-clicker automation tool that records repetitive actions on your mouse or keyboard and automates them to enhance your productivity.

It is 100% free and open-source software, meaning that you have the option to edit the script if you want to add your modifications to the tool’s function.

TinyTask is exclusively developed for Windows PC but it works on Linux too. It doesn’t work on Mac, so that’s something you have to be mindful of.

How to use TinyTask?

Before we share the three different ways you can stop TinyTask, let us walk you through the functions. How do you use TinyTask in the first place?

TinyTask records your repetitive actions and then transforms them into an automated function that you can play and get the work done without needing to do it manually.

Using this particular tool is fairly simple and doesn’t involve any kinds of complicated terms. All you have to do is ensure that you record the automation you want to save and then play them when you want to perform that particular automation.

The steps are fairly simple. However, it can be a little complicated for first-time users who don’t have a lot of understanding about such tools and their usage.

Is TinyTask Safe?

As we previously mentioned, TinyTask is open-source and free software that’s developed by a reputable software development company. So, if you download it from the official website, chances are that you won’t have to regret any part of the usage.

There are chances that you won’t end up downloading an infected version of the app. However, on the flip side, if you download it from a random website with no authentication, there are high chances that you are downloading something that contains a virus in it.

In such cases, you might end up jeopardizing the sensitive information that’s available on your PC. So, we’d recommend that you play it safe and be completely sure before downloading your TinyTask software into your PC.

How to Stop TinyTask in your Device?

Now, if you are suspecting something suspicious with your TinyTask software and you think that it is a virus or some form of spyware, we’d recommend uninstalling or stopping it in your system for good.

There are three different methods to do that and we will highlight each of them in detail and with the relevant steps.

Disable tinytask.exe process

If you want to disable tinytask.exe process in your device, there are multiple ways for you to get that done. Follow the steps mentioned down below:

The first thing is to run the Asmwsoft PC Optimizer app in your device.

Go to the main window and tap on Process Manager from there.

You then have to wait for a few seconds for the process list to appear on the screen.

Scroll down until you find tinytask.exe in the list.

Right click on the tinytask.exe file in the list and tap on “Add to the block list”

Doing this will prevent the TinyTask app from running in your system in the future. It is effective and immediately eliminates the unnecessary issues that are coming up due to this particular app.

Remove tinytask.exe from Windows startup

The next method is to help you eliminate the tinytask.exe tool permanently from your Windows start-up. You’d need access to an application optimizer app like Asmwsoft PC Optimizer app like we mentioned in the step above.

With that sorted, follow the steps mentioned:

Open the Asmwsoft PC Optimizer app and tap on “Startup Manager” tool.

From there, find the tinytask.exe app and then right click on the app.

Tap on “Delete selected item” to permanently delete the TinyTask app from your Windows system.

If you don’t want to delete it permanently, we’d recommend that you disable it from the system without any hassle at all. Just ensure that you don’t end up deleting it and then needing it later at a point. So, disabling it for the time being might be a somewhat better idea.

Delete tinytask.exe from Windows 7, 8, or 10

If you are 100% sure that the tinytask.exe you have in your system is a virus and not a reliable tool, we’d recommend deleting the same from the system. This prevents any risks to the data you have in your PC.

For that, you need to follow the steps mentioned:

Open Asmwsoft PC Optimizer app on your system.

Select tinytask.exe tool.

Under the Force Deletor program, find tinytask.exe and then tap on Open.

Click on “Unlock and Delete” and then tap on Yes when a confirmation message comes up.

Once you tap on yes, you are good to delete the tinytask.exe app on your device that you find suspicious.

Conclusion

Stopping or deleting the TinyTask tool on your device isn’t as complicated as you think. However, you do need to follow all the relevant steps as we have mentioned in the article. Just ensure that you keep a check on the individual features and download the Tiny Task app from the official website only.