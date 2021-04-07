Boruto and the titles of the next episodes: is an assault coming?

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it is increasingly disconnecting from the filler episodes that characterized it during the first years of airing. Studio Pierrot has in fact begun to approach the manga written by Ukyo Kodachi – now replaced by Masashi Kishimoto – and drawn by Mikio Ikemoto.

First there was the saga of Ao and Kara, now we are in the midst of the Kawaki saga, which is in depth in the current episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations. But the anime, which will continue for some time yet, has already revealed the titles of the next episodes.

I’m two titles of the episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations revealed by the insider Organic Dinosaur. The names of the episodes of early May have appeared on his Twitter account, which will therefore arrive in about a month.

Boruto episode 197 to be released on 2 May 2021 will be titled “Delta”;

Boruto episode 198 to be released on May 9, 2021 will be titled “Monsters”.

In particular, episode 198 has a title identical to chapter 31 of the manga, which marked the beginning of a certain individual’s assault on the Leaf Village. The episode 197 instead will focus specifically on a character of Kara, or Delta.

Boruto celebrates 4 years of transmission with a new canonical story, alternating the stories of the manga with fillers.