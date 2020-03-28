14 different series for those who have seen it all

If you're tired of being recommended the same Netflix and HBO series over and over again, it's time for you to open your mind to other possibilities. No, these series that we collect in this list are not the ones that generate the most comments on Twitter or the ones that accumulate the most headlines, but They will leave you nailed to the sofa wishing they would never end. From judicial dramas to detective stories, from family tragedies to crazy comedies, from unsolved mysteries to alternative realities typical of science fiction … A wide variety of stories, genres and styles to choose from among all our recommendations, although any of they (available in the Filmin catalog) will be a great option to cheer you up on these difficult days. And also to discover that there is life beyond the big platforms.
1
'Halt and catch fire': The most underrated series
There are series that have gone unjustly unnoticed in recent years, and one of them is undoubtedly 'Halt and catch fire', a serial jewel yet to be discovered by many viewers and that can be counted among the best series in recent years. Created by Christopher Cantwell Y Christopher C. Rogers, takes us through four wonderful seasons to the Prelude to the Silicon Valley technology boom in the 1980s, where a visionary competes with the large corporations of the time with a new computer model that will revolutionize the market.
two
'The Bisexual': Desireé Akhavan's revolutions
The title does not hide any secrets: this is a series about bisexuality, that great unknown. And who the firm should serve as a quality insurance. Desireé Akhavan She is one of those contemporary creators who must not be lost sight of. From appearing in 'Girls' to winning the Sundance Festival with 'Cameron Post's (de) education' (about sexual identity 'reorientation' therapies), this actress and filmmaker continues to push the boundaries of the sexual spectrum with this series, that tells the life of a woman who defends her right to sleep with men and women equally and it is up to him to live the social and loving consequences that this entails.
3
'Informer': Heart Tension
If you liked 'Bodyguard', this series follows in its footsteps as an exciting and surprising thriller that will have you hooked on the sofa for a few hours. The terrorist threat is once again at the center of the action with a character, Raza, who, after being arrested on a drug trafficking issue, is forced to collaborate in the investigations of an agent of the antiterrorist unit. The newcomer joins the team made up of this troubled police officer and an ambitious colleague who wants to get to the bottom of the matter.
4
'Utopia': A mental puzzle
Considered cult series, for complex and undervalued, 'Utopia' is one of those stories that will catch you from the first episode. Created by Dennis KellyIt all starts in an internet forum for comic lovers, where five users connect and decide to meet in person with a very succulent excuse: They have found the original manuscript of a graphic novel they revere titled 'The Utopia Experiments'. But apparently they are not the only ones who want to get hold of that story, which hides the best kept secrets in the universe. Their lives will be in danger in this thriller full of tension and quirky characters.
5
'Inside No. 9': Round of assured laughter
Created and starring delusional Reece Shearsmith Y Steve PembertonThis is one of those comic series that continue to surprise and amaze after 5 seasons. These two British comedians don't run out of ideas, and it's not easy. Formed by a set of barely average independent stories now running, the series navigates through different scenarios (all of them linked, in one way or another, by the number 9 to which the title refers) creating ridiculous, absurd and hilarious situations that leave us confused, with surprises, script turns and a black humor (very black) that will test us with each new story.
6
'War and Peace': Period romances
The famous novel by Leon Tolstoi became a BBC miniseries with a large cast of familiar faces, such as Lily james ('Cinderella'), Paul Dano ('Wells of Ambition'), James Norton ('Little Women') and Gillian Anderson ('X File'). This adaptation directed by Tom Harper ('Wild Rose') faithfully follows the novel but with a modern and agile touch, taking us to the Russia of Alexander I and the family and love conflicts of its protagonists.
7
'SS-GB': An adventure from a different era
Following in the wake of alternative realities after World War II series like HBO's 'The Plot Against America' or Amazon Prime Video's 'The man in the high castle', 'SS-GB' puts us in a new situation of historical alteration: What if Hitler had conquered the United Kingdom? Starring Sam Riley ('Maleficent') and Kate Bosworth ('Superman Returns'), this series is an exciting and fascinating spy thriller in which a detective will function as a link between the Nazi and British forces, finally finding a way to reverse the situation and change the course of history.
8
'The Hanging Rock Mystery': Urban Legends
In 1975, Peter Weir he won over critics with his adaptation of the novel by Joan Lindsay, 'Picnic at Hanging Rock', which in 2018 became a miniseries starring Natalie Dormer ('Game of Thrones'). Based on real events, it deals with the disappearance on Valentine's Day of 1900 of three students and their governess in the Australian mountains of Hanging Rock, a mystery that has generated large doses of urban legends in the country's culture. More than a century later, the story returns to the small screen with a modernized version that preserves suspense.
9
'Home Ground': For football fans at heart
The representation of women in soccer She continues to take small steps in real life, with teams of women footballers fighting for the same rights as their fellow men, but not as much talk about the coaches. In this Norwegian series, one of them becomes the protagonist when she is hired to coach a small team that is about to go down in the league. Her impossible task is to save them from that defeat, on which it also depends that their players begin to take it seriously.
10
'The Virtues': Emotions at their core
It has been one of the series that has received the most compliments in the Filmin catalog, and it does not surprise us. Created by Shane meadows Y Jack thorne ('This is England'), tells the story of Joseph, a man who tries to forget his painful past between drugs and alcohol, in a spiral of self-destruction that will end up taking him to his native Ireland, ready at last to face all that that torments him at night. With an incredible interpretation of Stephen Graham, the series talks about closing wounds in an emotional and profound way.
eleven
'Mrs. Wilson ': Family Secrets
The actress Ruth Wilson You can consider this miniseries as one of the most personal projects of his career. And is that the story is based on his own grandmother's memories, which she plays to reveal the dark secrets her family hides. Set in London in the 1960s, it portrays the situation Alison Wilson found herself in when, after her husband's death, he discovers that there is another woman who claims to be his wife. Dose of suspense, portrait of a time and a stellar interpretation.
12
'Endeavor': Of detective intrigues
Among the jewels of the British (television) crown, 'Endeavor' cannot be missing, a detective story set in the Oxford of the 60s and that takes us to the youth and origins of the character created by Colin Dexter (and he had his most famous adaptation in 'Inspector Morse', in the 80's). Its protagonist, Endeavor Morse (Shaun Evans), is a peculiar police officer who investigates the disappearance of a woman, a case that reminds him not only of how much he likes his job, but how good he is at doing it.
13
'Young and promising': The crisis of the 30s
This Norwegian production reminds us that life takes many turns and does not always take us along the paths we had dreamed of. Portrait of the 1930s crisis and artistic frustrations, introduces us to three women (aspiring monologist, writer, and actress) who meet again in Oslo after one of them has been living in Los Angeles. It is an opportunity to face the situation you are in and support each other in this stretch of their lives, which will be full of surprises.
14
'The Victim': From Judicial Dramas
Few series as forceful as this has been given to us by the BBC in recent years. Exploiting the subgenre of judicial dramas in the best possible way and moving within the limits of morality Featuring her characters, this incredible critically acclaimed series tells how a mother who lost her son has been spreading the name of the alleged killer online, fueling a hate campaign against him and his family. The show, created by Rob Williams, faces us with a moral dilemma: does this mother have the right to take justice into her own hands? And yet another question blurs the case: Is this man really your son's killer?
