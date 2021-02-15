Zack Snyder’s Justice League Releases New Trailer

With just over a month to go, Zack Snyder’s Justice League released a new trailer with several previously unreleased scenes. It will arrive on March 18 on HBO Max.

After several teasers anticipating his arrival, the new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director’s cut of a movie that ended up burying the DC Extended Universe, finally appeared in action after Joss Whedon handles the final edition of this. The film, plagued by controversies that continue to this day.

As expected, the trailer brings with it a lot of new scenes (like a look at the new Batmobile with explicit references to Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight) and the reappearance of Jared Leto’s Joker, with a completely renewed look.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO Max on March 18.