Yuri On Ice Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Surprisingly, Yuri on Ice delivered one of the finest figure skating tales we’ve ever seen in 2016. Not only was the figure skating spectacular, but the film also beautifully portrayed a relationship between people of the same sex. To name just a few aspects, the anime was spot-on in many respects. The film has received rave reviews for many other reasons as well, so you should give it a try.

Fans are anxiously awaiting Yuri on Ice: Season 2 after the show’s positive reception. Fans’ demands for a second season are justified given the length of time that has passed since Season 1 concluded with only 12 episodes. This guide will fill you in on all the details about Yuri on Ice: Season 2 if you happen to be one of those enthusiasts.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Renewal Status

In November 2020, the creators made their final statement with the release of the teaser trailer for Yuri on Ice, the Movie: Ice Adolescence. There has been no word about the anime’s renewal for a second season since 2016. Although the exact cause of the stillness is unknown, speculation has it that the second season’s animation has been halted due to the movie’s delayed release.

Otaquest was fortunate enough to have an exclusive interview with director Saya Yamamoto in June 2017. While answering a question on the franchise’s potential future in the interview, the creator revealed some intriguing details. Rather than address the renewal, the showrunner simply said that Yuri on Ice’s tale was far from “over yet.” But nothing has changed with the reappearance of this interview in the five years after it took place.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Release Date

The first season premiered on October 6, 2016, and viewers were entertained until December 22, 2016. Not even a year passed. In 2017, a special episode called “Yuri!!! on Ice: Yuri Plisetsky GPF in Barcelona EX: Welcome to the Madness” was produced due to the show’s success and the affection from fans.

The anime film Yuri!!! on Ice was also in the works at MAPPA. Released in 2019 was the film Ice Adolescence. Yuri! on Ice Season 2 has not been officially confirmed by the studio just yet. Since there is still time for the renewal, we are optimistic that the show will return for a second season.

Renewals are a whole other ballgame for animes, however. Anime, in contrast to Netflix series, may remain inactive for more than ten years before being renewed. Therefore, anything is possible right now. Any fresh information on this anime will be posted here as soon as we get it.

Yuri On Ice Story

In the first season of Yuri on Ice, Yuri suffered his worst-ever loss in the Grand Prix Final. Yuri, a world-renowned ice skater, was unable to accept his loss. Therefore, he decided to take a temporary hiatus from the sport. But when Yuri meets Victor Nikiforov, a Russian ice skating star, things become heated fast. He invites the guy to become his trainer and encourages him to return to the tournaments.

Now that everything has come full circle, Yuri is back in Barcelona for the Grand Prix Final. It was revealed in the season one finale that Yuri P had won the final. In the end, Yuki K was awarded the silver medal. By the series’ conclusion, K had likewise realized that he preferred to remain with Victor. As a result, he followed Victor and Yuri to St. Petersburg, where they maintained their friendship.

Yuri On Ice Characters

Yuri Katsuki: Yuri is a fantastic figure skater and a major character in the program. His unusual rhythm and steps make him stand out. Despite his abilities, Yuri is shown as being easily overwhelmed and weak-willed.

Victor Nikiforov: Russian figure skater and legendary figure skater Victor Nikiforov is another major character in the program. Among competitive figure skaters, Victor is unrivaled thanks to his five World Championship victories.

Yuri Plisetsky: One of the show's last protagonists, Yuri Plisetsky, is a phenomenal figure skater. At the tender age of fifteen, Yuri P. has already won three straight Junior World Championships, solidifying his place among the next generation of Russian figure skaters.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Plot

Yuri on Ice: Season 2’s plot details are a mystery as the anime is unique and does not have a dedicated manga. The relationship between Yuri K. and Victor is set to flourish in Season 2, however. If there is a Season 2, you can also anticipate even more exquisitely choreographed ice skating.

The events of the next film will most certainly be intertwined with Yuri on Ice: Season 2. If the teaser clip is to be believed, the film will depict a youthful Victor performing at the Winter Olympics. Because of this, we may expect to learn more about Victor’s character before Season 2.

Yuri On Ice Season 1 Rating

An impressive 8.3 rating on IMDb attests to the show’s widespread adoration and popularity: Yuri on Ice! My anime list gives Yuri on Ice a 7.9 and a PG-13 rating. Streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Funimation have the anime Yuri on Ice available for viewing.