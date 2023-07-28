Tron: Uprising Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And All You Need To Know

When the original two films in the ‘Tron’ series—the original 2002 film and 2012’s ‘Tron Legacy’—were released, they did not immediately become blockbuster hits. However, after that, it caught on with the public at large, and many began to enjoy it for the visual treat it presented. ‘Tron Uprising’ was released around this time, bringing a new, darker tone to the Tron canon as a whole. The voice acting talent of such well-known actors as Elijah Wood, Paul Reubens, John Glover, Aaron Paul, and Tricia Helfer was a huge part of the show’s success.

Tron: Uprising Season 2

In addition to reintroducing viewers to the series’ established conventions, “Tron Legacy” revolutionized the franchise by placing a premium on its characters. Not to add, it was light years ahead of its time in terms of both visual design and narrative originality.

The internet has been awash with speculation regarding the show’s return ever since Disney+ debuted as a streaming service. If you’ve been wondering, “Will there be a Tron Uprising season 2?” for a time now, you might be pleased to learn that the answer may be “yes” in the next section.

Tron: Uprising Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of ‘Tron Uprising’ aired for 19 episodes from May 18, 2012, till January 28, 2013. Between the two films “Tron” and “Tron Legacy,” the animated science fiction series launched on Disney XD in the United States.

Despite the lack of official word from Disney, the rumor persists that the animated series Tron Uprising will come back with a new season after the company launches its own streaming platform (Disney+).

Tron: Uprising Season 2 Release Date

Disney has not yet confirmed a second season of Tron Uprising, and there are no current spoilers or expectations for the show. However, there has been much anticipation that the program will return with a new season on Disney+, and fans have been impatiently awaiting the second season’s release.

Many viewers want to see Beck and the other shows continue to grow, therefore they have suggested that Disney make a second season of Tron: Uprising. Beginning on May 18, 2012, the first season of Tron Uprising ran through January 28, 2013.

Tron: Uprising Storyline

A teenage program named Beck rises to power and leads a revolt against the evil Clu and his minions within the Grid, the virtual computer world. He’s a mechanic who’s been trained by Tron, the Grid’s deadliest warrior. In order to confront the cruel military occupation of the city of Argon, Tron not only teaches Beck how to fight and how to ride a light cycle, but he also acts as a mentor and advisor, helping him mature from a rash and impetuous adolescent into a strong and capable leader. Taking over Tron’s identity, Beck fights against General Tesler and his repressive soldiers.

Tron: Uprising Cast

Beck voiced by Elijah Wood: Beck is a young program who leads a revolution against Clu.

Tron voiced by Bruce Boxleitner: the original protector of the Grid, Tron was supposedly killed by Clu. However, Tron survived that battle with injuries.

Mara voiced by Mandy Moore: is a co-worker and one of Beck’s friends at Able’s Garage.

Zed voiced by Nate Corddry: is a co-worker and friend of Beck’s at Able’s Garage.

General Tesler voiced by Lance Henriksen: is Clu’s henchman and the main antagonist of the series.

Paige voiced by Emmanuelle Chriqui: is a young program who is one of Tesler’s field commanders.

Able voiced by Reginald VelJohnson: is the owner of Able’s Garage (which is the best repair shop in Argon City).

Pavel voiced by Paul Reubens: is Tesler’s second-in-command..

The Grid voiced by Tricia Helfer: is the unique main setting of the Tron universe.

Clu voiced by Fred Tatasciore: is the updated version of the original Clu from the original Grid, he was created by Kevin Flynn

Bartik voiced by Donald Faison: is a program who joined a task force formed by Paige to hunt down the Renegade.

Hopper voiced by Paul Scheer: is a program that joined a task force formed by Paige to hunt down the Renegade.

Dyson voiced by John Glover: is a former friend turned traitor of Tron.

Perl voiced by Kate Mara: is a female member of a criminal gang who lures Zed into bringing her into Able’s Garage, where she stole the ENCOM 786 light cycle.

Keller voiced by Marcia Gay Harden: is a scientific program initially employed by Tesler to brainwash the programs of Argon City into obeying Clu.

Cutler voiced by Lance Reddick: is a veteran of the Isomorphic Algorithm (ISO) wars.

Quorra voiced by Olivia Wilde: is the last surviving ISO.

Link voiced by David Arquette: is a minor character who often appears in the background in major key events.

Gorn voiced by Kathryn Hunter: is a technician operating in Purgos, Argon City’s ghetto.

Tron: Uprising Season 1 Ending

The exciting conclusion to Season 1 of Tron Uprising is titled “Terminal,” and it features a stunning twist. Tron tells Beck that he has a terminal illness and that the new Occupation super-recognizer is their only hope for a cure.

With his mentor in danger, Beck teams up with Tron to steal the powerful device. Their audacious plan takes a violent turn when they run into Tesler and his men. Beck and Tron are successful in destroying the super recognizer, but Tesler is able to capture Tron as a result.

We are left hanging as Beck and his companions promise to carry on their fight against Clu and his henchmen and rescue Tron from Tesler’s clutches in the last moments of the show. Several storylines are left hanging at the end of Season 1 of Tron Uprising, creating great possibility for a second season. We look forward to seeing Beck’s brave journey continue and good ultimately win over evil in future episodes of the series.

Tron: Uprising Season 2 Trailer

The producers have yet to issue an official statement, thus there has been no change to the teaser or trailer for season two.

Tron: Uprising Season 1 Rating

Fan reviews and ratings for Tron Uprising make it abundantly evident that the show’s incredible plot has wowed viewers. IMDb gives the show an 8.2 rating, which is equivalent to an 88% viewership rating.

Where to watch Tron: Uprising Season 2?

Season 1 of Tron Uprising is available on Disney+ Hotstar, and season 2 will most likely also premiere there.