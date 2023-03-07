Yumi’s Cells Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 3 of the Korean drama Yumi’s Cells is in high demand, especially now that Season 2 is out. Fans have been waiting to find out who Kim Yumi’s ideal boyfriend will be (Kim Go-Eun). In the second season, Jinyoung is Yumi’s love interest, but he is not a great match for her.

In 2021, Yumi’s Cells started airing on South Korean TV. Lee Sang-job was in charge of making this epic story.

It’s a cell-based mental romance that looks at Yumi’s everyday life as an office worker from the point of view of the molecules in her head. It’s based on a webtoon with the same name.

It was also made accessible at the same time on TVing as well as iQIYI, two websites that let you stream videos.

On September 8, 2021, TVING said that more than 160 countries, including those in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, have bought the rights to air the drama.

Yumi’s Cells was a popular South Korean drama because it had a great cast, a beautiful main character, and a fun romance-comedy plot.

In the last episode of Season 2 of the K-drama Yumi’s Cells, there was another breakup, but there was hope for the future. Fans watched as Yu-love mi’s for Babi and her heart could not be with him.

But the finale teased fans by showing them a male character they had been waiting a long time to meet. In the original webcomic, Yu-mi has one last love who ends up marrying her.

Yumi’s Cells Season 3 Release Date

When the initial season ended in October, the cast talked about season 2 in a farewell clip. In June, Season 2 of Yumi’s Cells will start.

The team behind the movie put out a cute pink poster to spread the word. On the poster, Yumi, her writing cell, and her prime cell are shown. In the poster, the love cell looks happy, while the writing cell looks mature.

On the poster, Yumi’s new haircut is also shown. The newly released poster hints that Yumi’s love life is about to change. We don’t yet know when Season 3 of Yumi’s Cells will be out. We’ll put the release date on this site as soon as it’s known.

But based on what we think will happen, if the show is renewed at the end of the year 2022 or the start of 2023, it will probably start airing at the end of the year 2023 or in 2024.

Yumi’s Cells Season 3 Cast

There’s no wonder that the main reason the show has become so popular is because of its cast. You might be beginning to wonder who will be back on the show for season 3. Well, the show’s main character will come back.

Jin Young plays Bobby Yoo in the show’s second season. Kim Go-Eun plays Kim Yu-Mi, Lee Yoo-Bi plays Ruby, Ahn Bo-Hyun plays Koo Woong, and Mi-Ram is played by Mi-Ram. Joo Jong-Hyuk plays Yi-Da, Nam Joo-Hyuk is Jung Soon-Won, Kwon Seung-Woo is Kang Han-Byeol, and Kim Cha-Yeon is Bonnie Lee.

Yumi’s Cells Season 3 Trailer

Yumi’s Cells Season 3 Plot

Yumi is a regular office worker. Her story is told from the point of view of her brain cells, which control her opinions, feelings, and actions.

When the first season ended, Yumi and Woong were no longer together, so that’s where the second season starts. In the first episode, Yumi and her cells try to get over the emotional breakup they had with Woong.

Yoo Babi, played by Park Jinyoung, was the second lead in season 1 and was in one of the most cardio relationships. She is now the new romantic interest and takes over the lead role.

Episode 2 receives off to a good start when Babi says he wants to date Yumi. At first, Yumi says no, but she eventually starts to like him. Episode 1 is about what happens after a breakup.

Kim Go Eun plays the part of Kim Yumi again. She takes life and feelings one at a time, like any other modern woman. Her feelings are prevalent throughout the location because she just broke up with someone.

If the show is renewed, the most essential thing is what’s going to occur in the third season. Well, as we learned at the end of season 2, You-Love mi’s Cell’s relationship was left on a cliffhanger.

This means that in season 3, we might see Yu-Love mi’s Cell’s relationships get stronger and he finally meets the love of his life. You might also see relationships, breakups, and ups and downs in people’s lives. Overall, though, the third episode in the series will help You-Love mi’s Cell find the love of his life.