Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A fresh update on Spider-Man in 2024 has been announced, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe confirming the title of the next Spider-Man film and giving some fans a look at a new suit.

Even though Deadpool 3 will be Marvel’s lone theatrical release in 2024, Disney+ will be releasing new series like Echo and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries to continue the larger MCU storyline. X-Men: ’97, the Eyes of Wakanda series, an animated Spider-Man program, and a plethora of other animated projects are on the way.

During a special screening of the first two episodes of What If…? season 2, Marvel reportedly unveiled a sneak peek at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the rebranded animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and footage showcasing Peter Parker’s “proto spider suit.”—IGN reports. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will hit theaters in 2024, according to Marvel.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Release Date

As part of the Disney+ Day event in November 2021, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” was revealed. After that, fans couldn’t wait any longer. When exactly will “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” premiere? is the most pressing concern we have about this much-anticipated series.

There isn’t yet a firm release date, but there is a window of opportunity. “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will premiere on Disney+ in 2024, according to an announcement made by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

KC Walsh, a Marvel Cinematic Universe insider, has further trimmed the window to late 2024. Keep this in mind, but don’t let your guard down too much. Ultimately, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will be arriving shortly.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Cast

Although the rest of the voice actors for Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are still a mystery, Charlie Cox has been hired as Daredevil. But Hudson Thames might be playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man, according to a copyright casting listing.

Tom Holland will not be returning to the animated series, as the rumors had predicted. The ScreenTime account posted the listing on X. It should be noted that neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have officially announced the casting.

The only voice performers that have been confirmed so far are Paul F. Tompkins (who plays Bentley Witman) and Charlie Cox (who plays Matt Murdock). In the days leading up to the release, we will add additional actors to this area.

A list of everyone who has played Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is this:

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Charlie Cox as Daredevil

Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Witman

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Plot

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will go into Peter Parker’s origin story as a superhero, drawing influence from the early Silver Age Spider-Man comics and several Spider-Man film adaptations. Similar to Tony Stark in the MCU, Norman Osborn will play the role of mentor to Peter Parker in the series, and he will also battle iconic Spider-Man enemies like Chameleon and Doctor Octopus.

This further establishes that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes place in a realm separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while it has several similarities with the MCU, which might mean it’s comparable to the various timelines shown in What If…?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Creator

The brilliant mind behind “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” is none other than Jeff Trammell, who will not only executive produce but also create the show’s script. He spent his childhood watching Peter battle it out on the “Spider-Man” animated series from the ’90s, and he’s enthusiastic about adapting Peter’s escapades for the big screen. He spoke about this to the audience at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer

The animated Spider-Man series is still in its early stages of development, so we probably won’t see a teaser for it until next year.

Where to watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be available on Disney Plus when it launches.