Not Dead Yet Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Some performances are so captivating that viewers can’t wait for the next one. One such American TV comedy series has followed suit on ABC, and its creators are David Windsor and Casey Johnson. Sure enough, the first season of the acclaimed ABC drama “Not Dead Yet” has just finished up to the same degree of acclaim among ABC’s dedicated viewership throughout the world.

In its final 13 episodes before its cancellation on May 3, 2023, the show managed to convey its central message in such interesting ways that the story of Nell Serrano, a journalist whose wedding plans fell through and resulted in her moving back to Los Angeles from London, became relatable in some ways. The show’s makers and viewers have been taken aback by the series’ unexpectedly large effect and enthusiastic response, especially given that it only ran for a single season.

Not Dead Yet Season 2

There were only roughly 7.6 million people who watched the inaugural episode of Not Dead Yet across linear and digital platforms in the week following its launch. It was one of ABC’s highest-rated comedic premieres in nearly four years. Given the positive reception, viewers are probably wondering if the show will be picked up for a second season. You’ve come to the right site if you’ve been wondering the same thing. Here are the most recent developments concerning the second season of “Not Dead Yet” and whether or not it will be renewed. If you want to know more, keep on reading.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Renewal Status

The renewal of ABC’s “Not Dead Yet” for a second season is fantastic news. Fans have eagerly followed the characters’ experiences week after week because of the show’s brief, hilarious, and heartwarming storytelling. The show’s renewal after a string of cancellations is evidence of the depth of the bond between the show’s cast and its viewers.

Due to the ongoing WGA strike in Hollywood, it is still unknown when Season 2 of Not Dead Yet will begin airing. Fans of Gina Rodriguez’s Nell character, though, can look forward to more of her in the not-too-distant future. Fans were left wondering what would happen next at the end of season one, and what the upcoming second season of Nell promises to provide.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Release Date

Following a long hiatus, ABC has finally confirmed that February 7, 2024, will be the premiere date of Not Dead Yet season 2. Even though the Hollywood strikes ruined ABC’s autumn schedule, the network has managed to squeeze most of its scripted programming into a compressed timetable, so fans can look forward to seeing their favorite shows return in the first few months of 2024.

Not Dead Yet Storyline

American newspaper reporter Nell Serrano, who is prone to accidents, is the protagonist of the show. Serrano and her lover moved to the UK five years ago, when Serrano quit her last job. After the relationship ends, she goes back to the US and tries to get back into journalism, this time as a single woman.

After Serrano takes on the task of writing obituaries for her new employer, she starts to have supernatural experiences with the specters of the deceased. After establishing contact, the specters start chatting with Serrano, giving her tips on how to start over and even offering to let her write their obituaries by sharing their stories. Once the obituaries are published, the spirits vanish.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Cast



Season 2’s actual cast roster is still a mystery, but fans are hoping to see familiar faces from the first season return. Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Joshua Banday, and Angela Gibbs are the potential cast members for the upcoming second episode, which would presumably star them as Nell, Sam, Lexi, Dennis, and Rick, respectively.

The show’s founders, Windsor and Johnson, together with Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, Dean Holland, and Rodriguez, the show’s star, all work together as executive producers.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Plotline

The second season will begin directly after the season one finale, “Not Just Yet,” which was directed by Dean Holland and written by Becky Mann and Audra Sielaff for the teleplay and Amy Sullivan for the story. This episode showed us that Nell had a dinner party at her house and that Dennis had to make a decision that could have major consequences for his future. If a second season does materialize, this conclusion leaves a lot of room to delve further into the characters’ stories and develop them further.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Not Dead Yet has not yet received an official trailer.

Where can I watch Not Dead Yet?

Still Going Strong Head over to ABC to see the first season. You may watch the second season on the same service when it launches.