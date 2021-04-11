Mobile Suit Gundam: The iconic RX-78-2 defends the Earth in this solid gold statue

One of the most solid franchises in Japan is that of Mobile Suit Gundam, a work in which gigantic space robots fight to defend humanity. If you dream of visiting Yokohama’s huge Mobile Suit, you might as well “settle” for this solid gold statue.

Although in Italy he has now lost his bite, at the beginning of the 2000s even in the Bel Paese any kid dreamed of getting on board and fly a Mobile Suit. Also thanks to the extraordinary opening theme created by Giorgio Vanni for the Mediaset networks, the animated series of Mobile Suit Gundam was a fixed appointment for all young viewers.

If you intend to commemorate those days, you could consider purchasing this spectacular 1: 100 scale collectible statue made of solid gold by U-Works. The figure, which represents the legendary Gundam RX-78-2 using the Beam Rifle, is approximately 180 millimeters tall and is constructed of 1000 grams of 24-karat gold. Only twenty units of this extraordinary piece will be made and will be sold at a price of 26.4 million yen, or over two hundred thousand euros.

But not only that, U-Works has created two other opulent statues for the same line. The second represents the RX-78-2 crouched with the lightsaber in his hand, as if to indicate that he has just cut an opponent in two. The price for this work, 100 millimeters high and made with 140 grams of 24 carat gold, is 3.96 million yen.

The last statue, on the other hand, represents the Char’s Custom Zaku II. 175mm high and made with 1000 grams of 24 carat gold, is being sold at a price of 26.4 million yen, including tax. The three figures will be available for purchase starting from April 20 on a special website.

