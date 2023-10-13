You Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

You know you need assistance (just kidding!) if the only way you can think to spend your time is stalking the stalker and his crazy love. Our very own Joe Goldberg is about to do his part as the creepy stalker for the fifth and final time on Netflix on March 9, 2023.

You, a television series based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, quickly became one of the most popular and critically praised thrillers on television. The series was created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, and stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial woman stalker who has followed his prey to some of the most desirable cities in the world, including New York, Los Angeles, the made-up Madre Linda, and now Paris.

You Season 5

The psychic stalker of Netflix seemed eager to start a new chapter in his life after the second half of season four ended in gruesome slaughter that left an array of bodies in its wake. However, previous experience has shown that doing so always robs the lives of others of any hope of rebirth.

Due to the strike by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, we will have to wait a while before we can see our stalker stalk another woman. One question on the minds of viewers is, “When will You Season 5 arrive on Netflix?” This is everything we have learned about it thus far:

You Season 5 Renewal Status

On March 24th, Netflix made the exciting announcement that they would be producing You Season 5. The streamer announced the renewal with a short video posted to Twitter.

Netflix has announced the fifth season of You will be the last, and the show’s cancellation follows suit. There will only be one more episode with Joe Goldberg, so make it count! This is not a surprising statement, as we did not anticipate the show to endure further than five seasons.

You Season 5 Release Date

The fifth season of You was only announced in March of 2023, so we may have to wait a while for it to air.Even though the delay between Seasons 2 and 3 may have been caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, your seasons have always been delivered at a distance of more than a year. Season 4 of You premiered on Netflix in two parts in February and March of 2023, so it’s safe to assume that the fifth season will follow in the spring of 2024.

You Story

In the first season, we meet Joe Goldberg, a New York City bookstore manager who falls for Guinevere Beck, an aspiring author. He uses social media and other forms of technology to monitor her whereabouts and activities at home and to eliminate potential roadblocks to their relationship, such as her friends and ex-boyfriend.

Season 2 follows Joe Goldberg as he re-invents himself and leaves New York for Los Angeles to evade his ex-girlfriend Candace, who is out for retribution after he buried her alive in season 1. Joe reverts to his previous obsessive and violent ways after meeting Love Quinn, a passionate cook. To prevent the failure of his previous relationships, Joe is doing everything in his power to make his current one with Love work. Love, however, has her own sinister past that he is unaware of.

Joe and Love get married and start their new life as parents in the Madre Linda, California suburb in Season 3. Their dynamic is shifting, but Joe’s obsessive behavior toward Marienne, the town librarian, and new neighbor Natalie remains unchanged. This time, Love makes sure that Joe’s obsessive tendencies won’t destroy her ideal family.

You Season 5 Cast

Penn Badgley’s final appearance as Joe is essential to your identity. The rest of the people who will be accompanying him are, however, more difficult to predict. While Charlotte Ritchie’s comeback as Kate is a given, we can also wager on the reappearance of other deceased characters thanks to Joe’s active imagination and high body count. The complete supporting cast is as follows:

Penn Badgley as Joe

Ed Speelers as Rhys

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

Ben Wiggins as Roald Walker-Burton

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

Ben Mehl as Dante Ferguson

Noel Arthur as Lansing

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves

Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn

Michael Reilly Burke as Ray Quinn

You Season 4 Ending

Joe had to go back over his past in London and remember things, including the fact that he hadn’t actually let Marienne go off to Paris and instead kidnapped her and locked her in a glass cage in a warehouse, in the last episodes of the fourth season. A lot of people are asking if season 5 will ever happen after watching the finale, which included a showdown between Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), her father Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear), Nadia (Amy Leigh Hickman), Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), and Joe.

You Season 5 Plot

The plot of a possible fifth season of You is the biggest question mark around the show. The fourth season concluded with Joe relocating to New York and accepting every aspect of his deadly nature. Now that he’s settled in with Kate, he’s ready to share his story of escaping Love Quinn.

By falsely accusing Nadia, he seemed to have avoided any fallout from his time in London. However, there are still some who know the whole truth about him. In the last episode, we saw Marienne reading a news article about Joe and Kate while resting in her Paris apartment. Despite her success in evading him, we expect Marienne to seek revenge on him soon.

The show has a tendency to move to different settings each season, so we may end up anywhere. However, since it appears that Joe will end up back where he began in New York City, it’s possible that the Big Apple still has some ghosts to haunt.

You Season 5 Trailer

The first You season 5 teaser was revealed by Netflix at their TUDUM event in Brazil earlier this year. The trailer hinted at the return of a slew of familiar faces in the smash thriller’s series finale, which will see Joe and his girlfriend Kate make one last trip to New York.

Where to watch You Season 5?

You Season 5 will be available on Netflix at some point in the future. The series has been exclusive to Netflix since its second season, so you can catch up on previous episodes whenever you choose.