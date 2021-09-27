YOU season 2 release date, cast, trailer, plot

YOU season 2

Those who are series lover they might like that their favorite series YOU is coming back with another season: season 2. It is a thriller with lessons like no one should believe a man who is more like protective about his basement.

When it is coming back, it is so obvious; there will be more thriller than the previous one. More characters and more intrigue plot are waiting for people. The second part will be known as Hidden bodies. Here are the full details about the show.

A cast of the season 2

Penn Badgley is playing Joe Goldberg; a book store manager at Mooney’s who stalks. On the other hand, Elizabeth Lail is playing Guinevere Beck, a broke graduate pal cum aspiring writer. James Scully would appear as Forty Quinn, one of aspiring chef and health guru in L.A. Shay Mitchell is playing Peach Salinger, a wealthy and influential socialite, and beck’s best friend. Ambyr Childers would appear as Candace, ex of Joe. Luca Padovan is one of Paco, a neighbor of Joe. Victoria Pedretti would be in the role of Love Quin, an aspirin chef and health guru in L.A. there are other characters such as Jenna Ortega (Ellie Alves), Carmela Zumbado (Delilah Alves).

Other cast members

Daniel Cosgrove as Ron

Mark Blum as Mr. Mooney

Victoria Cartagena as Claudia

Kathryn Gallagher as Annika

Hari Nef as Blythe

Release date of YOU

YOU have announced its release date, and that is 9 September 2018 with another exciting psychological thrill. It will follow 12 episodes, full of excitement.

Plot of YOU

Season 2 will follow the storyline of Joe Goldberg as he is going to be a new place and starts a new life in search of ‘love’ yet again. The character of Quinn will be different from Beck’s style. Now from here, fans will get to see another side of Joe as he handles this journey of love. On the other hand, this time plot will be more mysterious and dark, which fans would not have thought of. Whereas, the stalking identity of Joe would remain in the dark! His ex would appear as a hallucination. So the plot of YOU is exciting.

Theme

The theme has an essential role in the series of YOU as there will be more romanticism between a coupe Joe and Beck. Moreover, the plot will continue with many subplots which will be full of romantic episodes.