You have it for 879 euros at a minimum price

If 64 GB is little capacity for you and you are thinking of going up a storage step to release a iPhone 12you will be glad to know that Amazon has cheaper than ever the smartphone of Apple, both in black and red in its version of 128 GB: if you buy it now, you can take it for 879 euros, thus saving about 80 euros compared to the official price.





This new iPhone 12 comes to take over from the best-selling iPhone 11, with the same colorful concept but with a new external design. We return to the rear in aluminum, with the straight edges that we saw in the iPhone 5.

We have a 6.1 inch screen what time is it YOU ARE (leaving behind the LCD of the last generation). The processor is the new Chip A14 Bionic, which gives you more power and allows you to do many operations in less time.

The double rear camera is maintained, which incorporates wide-angle and ultra-wide angle, 12 Mp, with apertures f / 1.4 and f / 2.8 respectively, which allow merging images to offer an incredible Night Mode, with our shots well lit and sharp even in low light situations. And of course, the vídeo, en 4K HDR Dolby Vision. Meanwhile, on the front, we find a True Depth camera, 12 Mp as well, capable of offering Face ID for unlocking, and with Retina Flash as a solution when lighting.

As we have told you on occasion and you will surely know, in this new generation the capacities of 64, 128 and 256 GB are maintained, being the one of the offer, the intermediate model with those 128 GB. We also continue to have waterproof and to the dust, fast and wireless charging, although MagSafe charging is also incorporated, which allows using a magnetic base on the back of the phone as one more way to power the battery. There is also the Dual SIM, with one of them of the eSIM type. Of course, it must be made clear that now the iPhone (not only the 12, also the 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini) come no outlet or headphones. Now these accessories are on our own or we depend on those we have from previous phones.





Nuevo Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) – (Product) Red

As we say, we can choose it in both black and red for the same price of 879 euros. A) Yes, it will be 80 euros less that we pay compared to the 959 officers for the iPhone 12 in the capacity of 128 GB. We will also have free shipping and in a single business day if we are Prime or if we use the free trial of the service for one month.

You have more information on the Apple website and, of course, in our analysis in Engadget.

Official price: € 959 Price in other stores:

Prices and availability may vary after publication

Other featured offers

Do not miss the rest of the featured offers today:

Free delivery, streaming movies and series, over 2 million ad-free songs, hundreds of free eBooks, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon prime. Try it free for 1 month (then € 36 / year). If you are a student, 3 months free and pay half: only 18 euros per year.

Free trial for 30 days Amazon Prime (after 36 € / year)

Unlimited access to your favorite music with Music Unlimited. More of 50 million songs in streaming, on demand and without advertising. Try it for free up to 90 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.

Try Music Unlimited free for up to 90 days (after € 9.99 / month)

Unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks with Audible. More of 90,000 titles with the narratives of José Coronado, Michelle Jenner and many more. Try it for free for 30 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.