You Don’t Know Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

‘You Don’t Know Me’ is a legal drama series based on the 2017 book of the same name by Barrister Imran Mahmood. Netflix subtitles allude to him as the defendant, while the credits praise him as the hero, yet the program never reveals his true identity. The defendant is certain he will be proven guilty of killing a narcotics dealer. He chooses to forego the help of his attorney and make the final argument to the jury alone out of desperation.

After its first release, ‘You Don’t Know Me’ was largely praised by critics. The acting and casting received a lot of acclaim, however, the play was criticized for having a slow pace. Those of you who have seen the first season and are wondering whether there is going to be a second need not worry; we have the answer.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Renewal Status

Neither Netflix nor BBC management have commented on the show’s future as of this writing. Both fans and reviewers are enthusiastic about the first season. IMDb gave it a 6.9/10, while 90% of users on Google gave it a favorable review. Therefore, it’s possible that the program will have a second season. There was a cliffhanger at the conclusion of the first season that set up season two. However, Netflix has not yet shared the first season’s viewing numbers. Let’s keep our fingers crossed until the massive streaming service announces the show’s future.

In addition, the program may go back to an anthology format or develop a spinoff series. It might include Mahmood’s writing and investigation of TV programs that have some real-world relevance to his books. The BBC has really done this with Sally Rooney, an Irish writer. Therefore, it’s encouraging that the BBC is working on a new You Don’t Know Me concept.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Release Date

First airing on December 5, 2021, the series concluded on December 13, 2021. The BBC has not yet said whether or not they will be renewing the show for a second season, despite positive ratings for the first. There’s a lot left unsaid after the series’ last episode, so it would be a shame if the BBC decided not to continue it. Fans feel the show has promise and should be renewed for a second season, but with no word from the BBC on the show’s renewal, optimism is low.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Cast

The protagonist is never identified by name, as we have previously indicated. He is either the accused or the savior. He is portrayed by British actor Samuel Adewunmi. Sophie Wilde (Kyra), Bukky Bakray (Bless), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Jamil), Tuwaine Barrett (Curt), Yetunde Oduwole (Adebi), Michael Balogun (Face), and Badria Timmi (Prosecution Barrister or Miss Mahmood) round out the first season’s ensemble.

The characters played by Nsengiyumva and, presumably, Balogun will not be present in the planned second season, except for possible cameos in flashbacks. If they continue with Adewunmi’s storyline in the following season, he might come back along with the remaining members of the cast. New actors may be actively sought out for other parts if the producers opt to adapt more of Mahmood’s writings.

You Don’t Know Me Ending Explained

The murder of Jamil was at the center of the BBC thriller series. During the first season, Hero argued to the jury that he was not responsible for Jamil’s death. He said that he had wandered into this criminal underbelly by mistake and that he now really resented being a part of it.

According to his subsequent account, he arrived to find Jamil already dead from gunfire. Thus, both Hero and Curt were taken aback. He described the night his younger sister Bless visited Jamil in the hospital. But he identified her and kidnapped her. He implied that Hero should murder Bless. Jamil ordered Hero to deliver Kyra and the cash to him. Things were tight before they even got to the club.

Later, Kyra made the decision to fire. But she dropped the pistol, and Bless used it to kill Jamil. However, Hero has a strategy to get out of there. Kyra requested that he have the items framed for her. When his ex-lover returned home, he found out she had framed him for a crime he hadn’t committed.

Season one left viewers wondering whether they should plead guilty or not guilty. When asked whether or not the jury had reached a verdict, he confirmed that they had. The outcome of the verdict regarding Hero was not obvious.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Plot

Season one of “You Don’t Know Me” ends with the shocking revelation that Bless is responsible for Jamil’s death via gunshot. The face is probably also gone now. Together, Curt and Kyra decide to flee for their lives. By surrendering, the accused guarantees that he will be held responsible for Jamil’s death.

Before she goes, Kyra coerces the defendant into promising that he will pin the crimes on her if he is unable to get his release in any other manner. The defendant fantasizes about being found guilty or innocent. The series abruptly stops before the decision is announced, leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions.

The producers may opt to continue the plot and show us that the defendant has been let free and is now looking for Kyra. It’s possible Bless will go looking with him. She considers Kyra to be her best friend. It may be either “All I Said Was True” or “I Know What I Saw” from Mahmood’s previous works if an adaptation were to be made.

Where to watch You Don’t Know Me Season 2?

If the show is renewed for a second season, it will likely be accessible on Netflix, where the first season will be made available on June 17, 2022.

Is You Don’t Know Me worth watching?

My recommendation is that you watch You Don’t Know Me on Netflix. It’s a slow-burning drama, but the payoff comes at just the perfect moment. The show will teach you to doubt and distrust Hero and his word. When you observe him practicing his lines like he’s prepared to play a part on stage, you could think he’s speaking the truth, but you might also have already tagged him guilty.

A hero is not always someone who exclusively does good. There are positive and negative aspects to this hero, but the central mystery is whether or not he really murdered Jamil Issa. Only in the last 20-30 minutes do we learn the whole truth, and it’s greater than any of us could have ever imagined.