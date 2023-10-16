Bird Box 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The solo sequel to the 2018 viral sensation Bird Box, Bird Box Barcelona, is scheduled for release in 2023, while reports of Bird Box 3 have already been provided. Even though Bird Box Barcelona is streaming on Netflix roughly five years after the original film, the existence of a sequel and rumors of a Bird Box 3 and beyond are scarcely shocking.

Bird Box, the Internet Craze The supernatural beings in the 2018 film cause their victims to commit suicide if they are even stared at. As a result, the residents of the community blindfold their children and themselves for protection.

The scope and scale of the Bird Box sequel, Bird Box Barcelona (2023), have increased dramatically. Pain follows on from Bird Box, and the teaser for Bird Box Barcelona exposes that the entities have gone global. With the city of Barcelona in ruins, this sequel is less of a psychological horror than it is a post-apocalyptic thriller. None of the original cast returns in Bird Box Barcelona; instead, a motley crew of misfits band together to stay alive. Bird Box 2 is coming out soon, and talk of a Bird Box 3 has already begun.

Bird Box 3 Renewal Status

There has been no official announcement of Bird Box 3, nor has a release date been set. Several stills from the original Bird Box were internet sensations, helping to propel the film to the position of Netflix’s most-watched original until the release of Red Notice. Because of this, a continuation was assured. However, there is a finite amount of goodwill generated by a successful debut, so Bird Box Barcelona will likely need to do well for Netflix to greenlight Bird Box 3.

Bird Box 3 Release Date

First and foremost, we must underline that Netflix has not yet approved a third film in the series. It’s nearly inevitable that they will, though, given their increased focus on producing shows and films with international settings and casts.

As a matter of fact, due to the strike in North America, no significant studio, including Netflix, is able to produce any new projects at this time. However, this does not preclude the possibility of Netflix going to Thailand, hiring Thai authors, and filming the movie using Thai actors. Therefore, it’s likely that they’ll prioritize films and spinoff series with a global influence, and a new film might be on the platform as early as 2025 or 2026.

Bird Box: Barcelona Story

The apocalyptic thriller Bird Box: Barcelona can be seen right now on Netflix. Set in Spain, the story follows Sebastián and his daughter Anna as they travel to Barcelona with a small band of survivors. Unseen forces are attacking the earth, driving people to kill themselves at the first opportunity.

Sebastián’s survival in the pandemonium may be explained by the fact that he seems to be resistant to the effects of these unknown monsters. He’s a morally ambiguous protagonist because he helps and hinders other survivors throughout the film.

Bird Box Cast

There has been no announcement regarding the Bird Box 3 cast.

Bird Box (2018) Cast:

Sandra Bullock as Malorie Hayes

Trevante Rhodes as Tom

Jacki Weaver as Cheryl

Rosa Salazar as Lucy

Danielle Macdonald as Olympia

John Malkovich as Douglas

Lil Rel Howery as Charlie

Tom Hollander as Gary

Sarah Paulson as Jessica Hayes

Bird Box Barcelona Cast:

Mario Casas as Sebastián

Alejandra Howard as Anna

Georgina Campbell as Claire

Naila Schuberth as Sofia

Diego Calva as Octavio

Leonardo Sbaraglia as Padre Esteban

Lola Dueñas as Isabel

How Bird Box Barcelona sets up a potential sequel

Bird Box: Barcelona adds a fascinating new twist to the Bird Box universe. We now know that some humans have developed a resistance to the entities’ influence. The “seers” among us have unique DNA that could one day be used to find a cure.

In the closing scene, scientists from Montjuc administer seer blood to lab rats and test their survival rates after being subjected to one of the captured creatures. The potential of a cure (and how these folks became sick in the first place!) could be explored in a third film.

Bird Box 3 Plot

It’s possible that the film will be set in a city in Europe, Asia, or Africa. A new band of survivors would have to find safety from the unknown invaders in this installment.

Some people in Bird Box: Barcelona are shown to be resistant to the monsters’ efforts. At the film’s conclusion, we learn that scientists are using this information to develop a possible cure that can save the lives of those who aren’t immune. So, it stands to reason that the third film might center on this treatment.

Bird Box 3 Trailer

A trailer for Bird Box 3 has not yet been released.

Where to watch Bird Box 3?

In 2027, viewers may expect to see Bird Box 3 on Netflix.