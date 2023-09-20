Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Netflix thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen premiered on January 14, and we absolutely adored it! The series, which starred Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh, was a delight for all entertainment enthusiasts.

The first installment of the series ended on a cliffhanger, and we want to know what happens to Purva, Vikrant, and Shikha.

The series gained immense popularity and remains among the top ten across the OTT streaming service.

And in a thrilling development, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen could shortly return with Season 2, as confirmed by the series’ creators and cast on a new promotional poster.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen 2 Release Date

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen 2 Cast

Mr. Tahir Raj Bhushan, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Bijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Vivek Joshi, and Surya Sharma, Hetal Gada, and Sunita Rajwar comprise the season 1 characters of Yeh Kaali Kaankhen.

We are all excited to see Mr. Tahir, Shweta Tripathi, Surya Sharma, and Aanchal Singh in the second season.

The remaining ensemble members will be portrayed in their own unique forms. In Season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaankhen, Saurabh Shukla, Vishal Dahiya, Anant Joshi, and Mr. Arunoday Singh will also be seen in their new guises.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen 2 Plot

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who portrays the male lead in the television series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, discussed the second season.

He stated, “All I can say is the fact that the second season is going to be an entertaining journey. I can only beseech that viewers continue to support me. This will be necessary for the second season.”

He added, “I’m ecstatic about the widespread affection and praise YKKA has received.”I am also delighted that the audience enjoyed my performance.

It’s incredible that we’ve revealed the second season of YKKA as the first season is still being debated and watched through so many audiences, given the respect level that has been established.

Tahir also stated, “The fact that Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein grew the most viewed content in India, along with the accolades that the show has received, has given me great confidence in my ability to play a typical hero on screen.

I cannot wait to reprise my role as Vikrant. He has become an unguarded lover-boy that our nation’s young have longed for.

They are curious about what transpires next in his love tale as he risks his life to safeguard his beloved.”

The amorous criminal drama is actually a dark and convoluted love triangle. It follows a straightforward man in love with Shikha (Shweta Tripathi) named Vikrant Singh Chauhan (Tahir Raj Bhasin).

This eight-part series of criminal thrillers is filled with romance, suspense, and action. The premise of the television show revolves around a politically fraught and ominous love triangle between Vikrant, Shikha, and Purva.

