Yashahime: here are some news related to the characters of the Inuyasha sequel

We have found out what will be the ending theme of Yashahime, now we report the latest news about the cast of voice actors who will stage the awaited adventures of the protagonists of the sequel to Inuyasha.

The debut of the first season of Yashahime: the work will in fact be broadcast on October 3rd and will allow us to rediscover the world born from an idea of ​​Rumiko Takahashi. To accompany Moroha on his journey we will also find Setsuna and Towa, instead in the past few hours it has been revealed that Ryohei Kimura will be part of the voice actors of the show, in the part of Kohaku, Sango’s brother. Not only that: in addition to him it was announced that Takehiro Urao, famous for playing Sekiei in the episodes of “Boruto“, will be the voice of Hisui, son of Sango and Miroku, while Ai Fairouz will play the part of a new entry in the anime, the demon Takechiyo.

If you are looking for some indiscretions on the plot of the anime, we point out that on the internet there are already some spoilers of Yashahime, which allow us to discover some more details about the story of the daughters of Inuyasha e Kagome e di Sesshomaru. We close the news with the unreleased trailer dedicated to Yashahime, the anime sequel to the main work of Rumiko Takahashi composed of 67 volumes and published from 2001 to 2009.