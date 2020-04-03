XX curiosities of the Netflix movie

Share it:

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in this intriguing 'dramedia' directed by Paul Feig ('My Best Friend's Wedding').

The costume director was inspired by Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall and Madonna to create the Blake Lively look.

It is one of the genres we like the most: the intrigue, the crime, the dramedia … But it is difficult to do it well. We talk about wonderful films like 'The Godfather', 'Heat', 'One of Ours',' L.A. Confidential ',' Scarface '; all of them films that have already passed into the history of cinema.

'A little favor' it is clear that he is not going to swell the list of the best crime tapes in film history and compare it with 'The Godfather', for example, it is sacrilege! But it is an entertaining film, well done and that, despite having been released two years ago, has now conquered Spanish Netflix users, that in these days of confinement they have chosen it as one of the most viewed (at the time of writing this article it occupies the number 7 of the top 10 of platform movies).

According to the official synopsis, "Emily (Blake Lively) has asked her best friend Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) a small favor: to take care of her son one afternoon. When Emily doesn't stop to pick up her son, Stephanie begins to worry. Stephanie will seek to discover the truth behind the Emily's sudden disappearance. "

The film introduces us two diametrically opposite women: Stephanie, who represents the perfect mother, also maintaining a recipe vlog; and Emily, who is not interested in cooking, always dresses very elegantly, 'passes' her son and indulges in alcohol as if there were no tomorrow. In that dichotomy, Emily will disappear and the intrigue begins …

Directs Paul Feig, responsible for titles like 'Ghostbusters' (2016), 'My best friend's wedding' (2011) and several episodes of series such as 'The Office' or 'Arrested Development'. Get an entertaining film, somewhat long in length – they are almost two hours and could be resolved in less time – but with an intrigue that entertains and keeps the viewer hooked.

It is a adaptation of Darcey Bel's eponymous novell (Sum of Letters, 17.95 euros and also in a Kindle version for 9.49 euros), the first work of the writer, whose film rights were purchased before the book came out. The adaptation has been carried out by the screenwriter Jessica Sharzer (responsible for the script of, for example, the telefilm of 'Dirty Dancing' or 'American Horror Story'

The curiosities behind the film of the moment

In the weeks leading up to the premiere of 'A Little Favor,' Blake Lively deleted all of his photos from the Instagram profile and followed no less than 28 accounts! of people who are called like their personage, Emily Nelson.

Emily always wears costumes because Blake Lively wanted to differentiate this character from the one she did in Gossip Girl, despite being both very sophisticated women from the Upper East Side: "I wanted her to look and look very different," she said. Specifically, it was inspired by director Paul Feig's own masculine style: "buttoned, three-piece suit, bow tie, pocket square, cufflinks," he explained. Lively used her contacts to get clothes from Ralph Lauren.

Costume designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus was inspired by various 'celebrities' for Blake Lively's 'looks'; among them, Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall and Madonna.

Screenwriter Jessica Sharzer stated that the aspect that she was most interested in narrating in the film was how women in life are forced to choose a role, and then they are punished for the same role.

Emily is a heavy drinker, but Blake Lively has never tasted alcohol in her life.

