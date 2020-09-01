Xbox Series X vince il Most Wanted Tech Award alla Gamescom 2020

Share it:

Xbox Series X was honored during the Gamescom Awards 2020 with the award Most Wanted Tech Award, dedicated to the best hardware and technology present at the fair. An important victory for Microsoft, which however comes in the total absence of competition.

The Redmond house led to the German fair not only Xbox Series X but also Project xCloud, to offer professionals the opportunity to touch the evolution of gaming according to Microsoft. On the other hand, it should be noted that Sony was not present at the fair with PlayStation 5, so the victory of Xbox Series X seemed to many to be taken for granted, in the absence of other valid news on the hardware and tech front.

Recall that recently the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 received an Xbox Series X and immediately took advantage of it for take a series of photos shared on social networks and received with great interest by the public. Sony, for its part, has not yet sent PS5 to developers or influencers and no member of the international press has had the opportunity to see or touch the console live, an honor due only to Geoff Keighley, who in July showed the DualSense live in a direct.