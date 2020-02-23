Xbox Series X hardware: will allow more complex simulations, for Wired Productions

Share it:

As rumors emerge of a possible Xbox Series X presentation in April, the development team at Wired Productions shares some considerations on the possible novelties that the console will bring with it.

During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Gamingbolt, the authors of the open world production with a fantasy setting The Falconeerin particular expressed interest in the potential of the new SSD. The latter, as already highlighted by a wide selection of different observers and developers, could indeed have a particularly positive impact on the reduction of loading times.

The guys from Wired Productions, however, also wanted to comment on the advantages that could derive from Xbox Series X memory. The latter, they report, could favor the work of developers in some specific aspects. Among these, the possibility of dedicating oneself to the realization of more complex simulations in the production phase. Also, the new hardware may make it possible to introduce a video game greater realism "in terms of behavior and content rather than in terms of visual effects".

Waiting to find out all the details on the console that will inaugurate the next generation of the House of Redmond, we remember that Phil Spencer, head of the entire gaming division of Microsoft, recently discussed the Xbox presence at E3 2020.