Technology

Xbox Series X: Crossgen support for Xbox One will last 'a couple of years', Spencer says

July 16, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

After promising the full backward compatibility of Xbox Series X with Xbox One (except for games developed specifically for Kinect), Phil Spencer outlined the nextgen strategy of Microsoft and reaffirmed the will of the house of Redmond to support Xbox One at least for two more years.

In one of the points touched by Spencer in his latest study published on the Xbox Wire pages, the now famous Microsoft executive stressed how users "They will not be forced to move on to the next generation of consoles. We want all Xbox players to have access to new titles being developed at Xbox Game Studios. That's why all the Xbox Game Studios games that we will publish over the next two years, like Halo Infinite, will be available and will work great on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One ".

Spencer himself is also keen to point out that "if you want to play the next Xbox exclusives, we won't force you to switch to Xbox Series X at launch". The same concept was expressed already in January by Matt Booty: also the person in charge of Xbox Game Studiosearlier this year, he reported that first party exclusives will also be released on Xbox One for two years.

READ:  VALORANT: G2 Esports Invitational begins now, what you need to know

More recently, we remind those who follow us that Phil Spencer has criticized the console model with exclusive games and promised that Xbox Series X will not have worse games because of the prolonged crossgen support for Xbox One.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.