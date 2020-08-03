Xbox Games Showcase: What are the top five Xbox Series X games?

Share it:

Although it has not proven to be free of any communicative stumbling block, theXbox Games Showcase on July 23rd testified once again the imposing offer of Game Pass, also giving us a new, important taste of the next-gen worlds that we will be able to explore in the coming years.

Microsoft has presented us with a multitude of games, but among many others there are five of us who surprised us most. First of all The Medium, which presented itself with a highly effective trailer, further strengthened by the promising gameplay video shown a few hours later. The video highlighted the Simultaneus Dual Gameplay, the distinctive feature of the Bloober Team production. Furthermore, how not to mention Everwild, which literally enchanted us. Strengthened by a fantasy world outlined with a sublime artistic direction, the new project by Rare (the creators of Sea of ​​Thieves) aims to immerse the players in an enchanted land inhabited by fantastic creatures, whose safeguarding will play a very important role in the economics of production.

What about the other three games? We let you discover them in the way you prefer. On top of this news, first of all, you can see the video that we have specially packaged. Among our pages, you will also find the special on the five best Xbox Games Showcase games edited by our Giuseppe Carrabba.