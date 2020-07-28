WWE, here is the list of the 10 best matches of this year

Share it:

This 2020 was (and still is) a tough year for all sectors of the entertainment world: the crisis generated by the coronavirus emergency has brought every aspect of the entertainment world to its knees, and the wrestling obviously he did not emerge unscathed.

There WWE has been forced to a long stop like many other giants of the show, to the point of having to lay off quite a lot of wrestlers causing quite a few controversies. Fortunately, however, even this terrible 2020 is giving us memorable matches: among these the i have been selected ten best matches this year, published in a list posted on the official WWE website.

They range from 10th place for Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher (NXT) to 9th for Keith Lee vs Adam Cole (Great American Bash), continuing with the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (Wrestlemania 36), Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank), AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan (SmackDown), the men's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley (NXT TakeOver: In Your House), Edge vs Randy Orton (Backlash) and then finish with the first place of The Undertaker vs AJ Styles to Wrestlemania 36.

What was your favorite match among these? Let us know in the comments! Recently, meanwhile, we have seen The Undertaker land on TikTok; AJ Styles, on the other hand, said he wanted Hulk Hogan carved on Mount Rushmore.