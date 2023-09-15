Wrestlers Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 1 of Wrestlers will focus on Ohio Valley Wrestling, a faltering wrestling promotion, and Al Snow’s efforts to save it.

Al Snow, a once-famous professional wrestler, has been granted the summer to turn OVW’s dire financial predicament around.

“Wrestlers,” a sports documentary series produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles, will broadcast on Netflix.

Greg Whiteley, a renowned director and producer whose credits include “Cheers” and “Last Chance U,” is in control of the series. Ryan O’Dowd is the principal producer for the production at BBC Studios.

The Netflix series Wrestlers will immerse viewers in the Ohio Valley Wrestling Gym. A facility where legendary wrestlers such as Dave Bautista, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar have trained.

The documentary series consists of seven 55-minute episodes and follows Al Snow and his team of wrestlers as they have one summer to preserve the gym from closing permanently due to financial difficulties.

Wrestlers, directed and produced by the creator of Cheer and Last Chance U, Greg Whiteley, exposes how brutal the business outside the ring can be.

Before NXT became WWE’s premier developmental territory, world champions such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Batista began their careers in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Despite the fact that the Louisville-based wrestling business is no longer the last stop for competitors before being summoned up to the WWE main roster, the company remains active and is the subject of the Netflix documentary Wrestlers.

As a Netflix documentary series directed by Greg Whiteley that lives up to its title in every conceivable manner, ‘Wrestlers’ is imaginative, enthralling, and inspiring in equal measure.

This is due to the fact that it focuses on the Kentucky-based Ohio Valley Wrestling professional organization as they endeavor to achieve the success their creativity, hard work, and legacy genuinely merit.

Moreover, it illustrates how some ambitious sportsmen are willing to go above and beyond in order to pave a path to achieving their objective of reaching the next level in their industry.

Wrestlers Season 1 Release Date

Netflix will debut a brand-new grappling documentary in September 2023. This upcoming series will focus on the struggling wrestling organization Ohio Valley Wrestling and the efforts of Al Snow, a well-known figure in the wrestling industry, to save it. Here is a summary of everything we know about the Netflix series “Wrestlers.”

The premiere of Season 1 of Wrestlers will premiere on Netflix on September 13, 2023. There will be seven total episodes. The second season will arrive in the future years.

Wrestlers Season 1 Cast

Wrestlers HollyHood Haley J, The ‘Good’ Reverend Ronnie Roberts, Mahabali Shera, and Jessie Godderz will be featured in Season 1 of The Wrestlers.

The series will also include interviews with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, a member of the Ohio Valley Wrestling Gym’s leadership team.

Formerly, aspiring professional wrestlers such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Dave Bautista, The Miz, and Randy Orton began their careers at OVF in Louisville, Kentucky.

In recent years, OVF has struggled to remain operational, prompting Snow to transfer majority ownership to a collection of regional companies, one of which is owned by Matt Jones, one of the most well-known radio personalities in Kentucky.

Wrestlers Season 1 Trailer

Wrestlers Season 1 Plot

The eight-part documentary gives viewers a personal and emotive glimpse behind the scenes of professional wrestling.

It emphasizes the struggle and sacrifice required to accomplish this difficult athletic and artistic feat.

Wrestlers chronicle the struggle to maintain the Ohio Valley Wrestling Facility operational. According to the summary, the gym has “since fallen on hard times” despite having hosted a number of well-known individuals.

In addition, wrestlers will provide an inside look at the world of professional wrestling and the effort put forth by both male and female athletes.

In the past, Ohio Valley Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky, was a prestigious finishing school for aspiring professional wrestlers. However, the situation has changed.

The documentary series “Wrestlers” explores the world of professional wrestling. It provides an inside glimpse at the Ohio Valley Wrestling Gym, which has a long legacy of producing legendary wrestlers.

Set in the legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling promotion, the story follows a new generation of accomplished wrestlers attempting to preserve the sport’s legacy.

Under the supervision of CEO Al Snow, the program explores their individual conflicts, fierce rivalries, and challenges in maintaining ONE’s success.

In the midst of financial difficulties and efforts to increase attendance, tensions increase. Real-world relationships inspire feuds in the ring, resulting in vicious conflicts.

As they approach the monumental event known as ‘The Big One,’ the series unfolds with surprises, suplexes, and a memorable summer confrontation.

