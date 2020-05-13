These Star Couples Putting Their Kids First Are Great At Coparenting!!

Share it:

You must surely have read about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner as they are prioritizing their kids before everything else. Yes, the former couple, Ben and Jennifer are on for co-parenting their 3 lovely children Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina. Read more about other former couples who are now co-parenting their children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck, 47, did explain Today.com in November 2017 that the couple needs to be on the same page. The co-parenting will not work if you are not co-operating with your partner. But everything is possible in this world no matter the fights and arguments you go through. If you realize that you both share the same love for the kid then you will be able to make great co-parenting. He also did not forget to mention that nobody cares for their three kids like Ben and Jennifer.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons

The couple is co-parenting for the sake of their daughters Ming and Aoki. She tells about how she is in the captain’s chair but then everybody defers to her. But it is surely an amazing experience to co-parent the children.

Dennise Richards and Charlie Sheen

In May 2020, Richards did mention that it has been great communication with Charlie Sheen while co-parenting. Dennise also added that her husband and she recently saw her ex-husband for actual.

Along with the above-mentioned couples, there are many more that comes down the list. You can have a look at the former couple who are currently co-parenting their kids as follows:

Dinah Lohan and Michael Lohan

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan

Amanda Stanton and Nick Buonfiglio

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Christina Agullera and Jordan Brattman

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

These Hollywood star couples prove that if you really care about your kids and love them then co-parenting is possible and great. Every former couple can happily live with the kids and find their love of life.

