World Trigger: Season 2 ends with just 12 episodes, the anime will return in October

The second season of World Trigger officially ended yesterday, April 3, 2021, with the broadcast of the twelfth and final episode. Toei Animation had not revealed the exact number of episodes that would make up Season 2, and considering that the first one boasts 73 episodes, the news was greeted with amazement by fans.

The first season of World Trigger has adapted the first 14 volumes of the manga by Daisuke Ashihara in 73 episodes, or rather in 58, since episodes 49 to 63 told an original story not present in the manga. The second season instead transposed the events told in the following 4 volumes, out of a total of 23 published. This means that the third season of the anime, with a release date set for October 2021, has enough material for another 12 episodes at the most, unless the production decides to insert another original story arc.

In case you don’t follow Ashihara’s manga, we remind you that World Trigger has started publishing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, only to be moved to the monthly Jump Square from 2018, once the serialization timing has changed. The manga is currently in hiatus due to the author’s health issues, and the publication of chapter 207 (Volume 24) has been postponed to May 2021.

World Trigger is legally visible on Crunchyroll Italia. The latest episode, issue 85, is currently only available to subscribers to the service, but will become free for everyone on April 10, 2021.