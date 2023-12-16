World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The End of the World, as Seiken Tsukai Another harem anime that otakus (anime fans) enjoyed was World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman. The show first gained widespread attention in 2015, when it became an on-demand hit for anime binge-watchers.

Even though there was a lot of interest, World Break: Aria of Curse Season 2 was never able to return to theaters. Those interested in learning more about Seiken Tsukai no World Break Season 2 should read the whole article. Does it still go on? Will there be a renewal? Where does anime stand now? Here, you will find all the necessary information.

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman Season 2 Renewal Status

One million people fell head over heels for the twelve episodes of World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman. As a result, viewers were anticipating seeing more of the plot. The second season of Seiken Tsukai no World Break was in high demand shortly after the first one concluded. Nevertheless, we have all been patiently waiting for Studio Diomedia to reveal the renewal for the last five years.

The likelihood of the anime’s comeback is low, I’m afraid. Screenings of anime adaptations are uncommon. In many cases, they serve just as promotional tools for the original content. As a result, their existence is contingent upon the availability of promotional material. Worst-case scenario: World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman is targeted by this kind of thing.

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman Season 2 Release Date

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman’s second season has not been renewed or canceled as of yet. Even though there is still material to adapt from the light book series, the fate of the second season remains unknown, even though the first one was broadcast seven years ago.

With everything out of the way, World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman was an interesting series, and given what we know, it’s not out of the question—though it’s quite unlikely—that there will be a second season.

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman Story

The anime follows this plot: Set in a world where an Akane Academy trains individuals with extraordinary powers to defend themselves against the indiscriminate attacks of monsters called Metaphysicals, World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman takes place during a period when such an academy existed.

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman Cast

Moroha Haimura Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Satsuki Ranjō Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English) Shizuno Urushibara Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Maya Shimon Voiced by: Yui Ogura (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Yui Ogura (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Haruka Momoch i Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

i Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English) Elena Arshavina Voiced by: Reina Ueda (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English)

Voiced by: Reina Ueda (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English) Jin Ishurugi Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Garret Storms (English)

Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Garret Storms (English) Tokiko Kanzaki Voiced by: Yu Kobayashi (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English)

Voiced by: Yu Kobayashi (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English) Sophie Mertesacker Voiced by: Machico (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Voiced by: Machico (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English) Sir Edward Lampard Voiced by: Wataru Hatano (Japanese); Seth Magill (English)

Voiced by: Wataru Hatano (Japanese); Seth Magill (English) Vasilisa Yuryevna Mostvaya Voiced by: Fumi Morisawa (Japanese); Lydia Mackay (English)

Voiced by: Fumi Morisawa (Japanese); Lydia Mackay (English) Charles Saint-Germain Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); Eric Vale (English)

Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); Eric Vale (English) Ando Suruga Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English)

Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English) Mari Shimon Voiced by: Yuko Minaguchi (Japanese); Heather Walker (English)

Voiced by: Yuko Minaguchi (Japanese); Heather Walker (English) Angela Johnson Voiced by: Chiaki Omigawa (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English)

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman Season 2 Plot

We don’t know how many more volumes of the light novel series World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman could adapt for the second season just yet, so we have no idea how far the story might go. It could adapt the whole series or just a portion of it. The overall lack of information has left us completely in the dark about the potential length of the second season, should it ever materialize.

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman Season 2: Will it ever happen?

Renewing the sequel will be challenging since there isn’t enough material to work with. There remains, nevertheless, hope for the anime until it is officially terminated. These days, viewers have a lot of influence on a show’s renewal.

Studios and production firms were forced to reschedule several projects in the past because of the overwhelming demand from spectators. Consequently, viewers should come together in support of Seiken Tsukai no World Break Season 2 and add their signatures to endless petitions. Studio Diomedia is considering greenlighting a second season based on audience demand.