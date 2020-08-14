World Beyond, a sneak peek confirms the release date

Share it:

Our world may also be becoming more and more like that of a dystopian / post-apocalyptic novel / movie / show, but we're not quite at The Walking Dead level yet, thankfully. Or of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as shown in the new sneak peak.

How should you infer from the clip, in fact (and we use the conditional because in our country the video is not currently available, and therefore we must trust foreign sources), our protagonists are about to set foot outside the protected environment in which they lived for the first time. in the last 10 years, or since the epidemic began. The boys will now have to venture across the country to complete an important mission.

The sneak peek then seems to confirm the release date of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which as announced will debut on October 4, 2020 in the United States.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond dives headlong into a new mythology, telling the story of the first generation who grew up in a post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters, together with two friends, leave the place where they lived in safety to bravely face the dangers that will arise before them, known or not, alive or undead, to carry out a mission of great importance. Pursued by those who would like to protect them, as well as those who would rather harm them, the children will be the protagonists of a story of growth and transformation that will take place on dangerous ground, where everything they know about the world, about others and about themselves will come. put to the test"reads the official synopsis of the series.

"Some will become heroes. Some of the villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek".

And you, how much are you waiting for the arrival of The Walking Dead: World Beyond? Let us know in the comments.