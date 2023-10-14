Who Are You: School 2015 Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The TV show ‘Who Are You: School’ was created by Kim Min-Jung and Im Ye-Jin and directed by Baek Sang-Hoon and Kim Sung-Yoon in South Korea. Go Eun-Byul and Lee Eun-Bi, who are identical twins, are separated at a young age and end up leading drastically different lives as a result.

Since Season 1 of “Who Are You: School” was successful, fans are wondering if there will be a Season 2. We’ll get to that in a second, but first, let’s briefly discuss the specifics of “Who Are You: School.”

Who Are You: School 2015 Season 2 Release Date

Season one premiered in 2015 with the first episode. There has been no news of a sequel for quite some time. The show ran for roughly 16 episodes, and both the creators and the audience were left with little incentive to produce or watch a second season due to the upbeat conclusion.

Nonetheless, we can still hold out hope that the creators’ perspectives will shift in the near future and that they will produce a new season. Until then, we’ll just have to accept that the romantic tensions in this TV show won’t be resolved any time soon.

Who Are You: School 2015 Story

Kim So-hyun plays both of the twins, Go Eun-byul and Lee Eun-bi, who are separated at the age of five when one is adopted. Eun-bi is a respected role model for the younger residents of the Love House orphanage in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province. However, she keeps quiet about the fact that she gets bullied at school by Kang So-young’s (Cho Soo-hyang) band of mean girls while the teachers turn a blind eye.

Meanwhile, Go Eun-byul attends Sekang High School, the most elite private high school in Seoul’s Gangnam District. top friend Eun-byul has always been in love with Han Yi-an (Nam Joo-hyuk), the school’s top swimmer. The only person who knows Eun-byul even exists is Eun-byul. Unlike the outgoing Eun-bi, Eun-byul is reticent and keeps to himself.

Who Are You: School 2015 Cast

Kim So-hyun as Lee Eun-bi (Go Eun-bi) / Go Eun-byul

Kang Ji-woo as young Lee Eun-bi (Go Eun-bi) / Go Eun-byul

Nam Joo-hyuk as Han Yi-an

Go Woo-rim as young Han Yi-an

Yook Sung-jae as Gong Tae-kwang

Kim Ye-jun as young Gong Tae-kwang

Lee Pil-mo as Kim Joon-seok

Lee David as Park Min-joon

Kim Hee-jung as Cha Song-joo

Lee Cho-hee as Lee Shi-jin

Cho Soo-hyang as Kang So-young

Park Doo-shik as Kwon Ki-tae

Lee Hwa-kyum as Jo Hae-na

Jang In-sub as Sung Yoon-jae

Kim Bo-ra as Seo Young-eun

Kim Min-seok as Min-suk

Choi Hyo-eun as Hyo-eun

Lee Jin-kwon as Jin-kwon

Ji Ha-yoon as Ha-yoon

Park Ah-sung as Ah-sung

Seo Cho-won as Cho-won

Jo Byeong-kyu as Byung-gyu

Kwon Eun-soo as Eun-soo

Oh Woo-jin as Woo-jin

Jung Ye-ji as Ye-ji

Lee Seung-ho as Seung-ho

Han Sung-yun as Sung-yeon

Who Are You: School 2015 Season 1 Ending

It turns out that Kang So-Young has been moved to Eun-Bi’s old school. She then makes threats and tries to out her as the perpetrator. But school outcast Gong Tae-Kwang confronts her, and he and Eun-Bi stand up to So-Young. Tae-Kwang listens patiently as Eun-Bi reveals her secret to him. He develops feelings for Eun-bi over time.

When the actual Eun-byul emerges from hiding, the plot takes a dramatic turn. The day has finally come for the twins to face off against one another. Eun-Byul explains how she knew about Eun-Bi the whole time. She admits that she rescued Eun-Bi and exchanged her life on purpose so that her sister, who had only known misery, could experience joy as well. So, they find each other again after all those years and carry on to be together.

Who Are You: School 2015 Trailer

Check out this sneak peek at “Who Are You: School?” to learn more about the cast.

Who Are You: School 2015 Season 1 Review

Although the TV show has been in the news for quite some time, it failed to perform as well as anticipated and did not keep viewers’ attention as well. Critics have said the plot is boring and cringe-inducing. The reviews compared it to other average teen romance novels. However, the critics weren’t entirely wrong to point that out.

Despite severe and unfavorable criticism, it has become a topic of conversation amongst teenagers. Teens found the series’ compelling story and sympathetic characters to be the show’s biggest draws. You should definitely check it out if you’re interested in giving it a shot by watching it. It’s not a series you should expect to enjoy more than once. This TV show would give you a healthy dose of sweet romance.