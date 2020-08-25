Wonder Woman 1984, listen to the track “Themyscira” from Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack

Share it:

Warner Bros. Entertainment shared for listening Themyscira, first track extracted from the soundtrack of Wonder Woman 1984 composed for the occasion by Hans Zimmer, once again struggling with the Warner / DC cinecomics after making the scores for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and previously for the Nolan trilogy.

During a recent interview, Zimmer himself commented on his decision to deal with the music of the cinecomic directed by Patty Jenkins: “It was difficult to accept because of my friend Rupert [Gregson-Williams]… I had worked hard to get him the job in the first film. But remembering the main theme, it is mine in fact. I wrote that damn piece. Then the more we did it live, the more interesting it became. I thought it was important to finish it, or some kind. And so Patty called me and she had a pretty cool idea too. Again, the story he will tell is the kind of story you absolutely want to be a part of“.

Warner Bros took advantage of the DC FanDome to publish the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 (also in Italian) of the cinecomic that will sign the fourth appearance of Gal Gadot in the role of Diana Prince, in her second absolute leading role. In addition to showing some unreleased sequences from the film, the trailer finally offers a first look at Cheetah, the villain played by Kristen Wiig, in a confrontation with Wonder Woman.

Initially scheduled for last June, Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in Italian cinemas on October 1st, one day ahead of the overseas release. As for the track “Themyscira” from Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack, you can listen to it directly in the widget below.